Local artisans persevere with annual show and sale at MACA

Throughout the month of December, the McDowell Arts Council Association (MACA) is featuring the works of 93 McDowell County artists and crafters with the 2020 Artisan Show & Sale.

This show not only features the best that McDowell artisans have to offer, but it also demonstrates how they and MACA are forging ahead despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

As an act of perseverance, the arts adapt under the most surreal of circumstances. MACA is marking its 48th year in 2020, while staff members Susan Pyatt-Baker, executive director, and Anna Branam, assistant director, work to re-imagine programming and prioritize individual and community safety, according to a news release.

This holiday season, the MACA Gallery is hosting its annual market, MACA’s Artisan Show & Sale, in the gallery at 50 S Main St. in downtown Marion, with COVID-19 precautions in place.

Hosting the works of 93 McDowell County artists, the show has stocked the shop at MACA with handmade gifts, decor, pottery, woodwork, jewelry, fiber, quilting, face masks, sewn items, metalwork, stained glass, photography, cards, paper craft, fine arts, books, handcrafts, soaps, lighting pieces, basketry, dried flower wreaths and more.