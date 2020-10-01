Living poetry: Old-growth forest makes Kilmer hike magical

After a short, moderate climb, you will descend a flight of wooden stairs to a small bridge over a stream. Then it’s a climb for a while.

Gradually, you will find that the forest has enfolded you as you become keenly aware of the sights and sounds around you; the stream off and down to your left and the canopy high above. My advice here is to drop your expectations and let your mind, or your spirit if you prefer, ease into the serenity of your surroundings. It can be almost magical if you allow it to happen.

In my experience, there’s something special about hiking an old-growth forest. There is almost a reverence to the earth itself. You not only see the history of the forest, you become a part of it.

When we were there, the weather was perfect. The day was gray and damp with a slight chill in the air. As we approached the top of the trail, the fog would drop down and move effortlessly through the trees. Our vision would be momentarily obscured, and the boundary was blurred between the real and the imagined.

As you look at a gigantic poplar tree, be aware that when this tree, in this very spot, was about 4 feet tall, George Washington had not yet been born. Go ahead, touch it. Now, at some level, you have become part of the forest and its history.