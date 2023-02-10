On Thursday, the Marion branch of the McDowell County Public Library will host a special event to help African-Americans research their family histories.

The Black history genealogy research program will take place at 4 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16 at the Marion branch at 90 W. Court St.

Organizers with the county library said this event will help African-Americans learn the basics about researching into their genealogy. There are some resources available online to assist people in their genealogy research, as well as local resources, according to a news release.

The McDowell County Public Library branches in both Marion and Old Fort have free access to Ancestry.com, the military research site Fold3, Heritage Quest and Family Search, the free Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints site. All these are very helpful sites, but it would be most helpful to come armed with some names, dates, and places lived to have a smoother search. You would begin with your parents or grandparents and work backwards.

The U.S. Census is a valuable resource for genealogical research. As our country grew, the government added questions to the census to help them keep better statistical records. The federal census is taken every 10 years. Due to privacy laws, the National Archives only releases one year every decade. In 2022, the 1950 census was made available to the public. In 2032, the 1960 census will become available, according to the news release.

The Marion library has an original, handwritten 1860 census that includes a census of enslaved persons held by different property owners. Registrar of Deeds Ruth Lambeth and then Deputy Registrar Margie McEntire, (later a registrar herself), had it professionally bound and donated to the McDowell Public Library. This is kept in an acid-free archival box and is rarely brought into the light, as gloves must be worn to handle it, according to the news release.

However, local historian James Haney was allowed to use it to transcribe and garner the information from the “slave schedule” within the census. He compiled a new transcription of the 1860 census, and this is available at the library’s research room. If you wish a copy of this volume for yourself, contact the Historic Carson House.

A transcription of the 1860 McDowell census had previously been published and available online, however, the slave listings were not added. They only listed the numbers, gender, and age of the slaves, no names. But these enslaved persons were listed under their owners, whose surnames many slaves often took after the Civil War ended and they were freed.

Prior to 1850, all census records only counted how many males or females of certain age ranges, with the only name listed being the head of household, who was the taxpayer. One must work with what is already known or shared from family lore to deduce a possible ancestor in this slave schedule. Hopefully you will have stories and names passed down from family that you could research. It may not be exact, but when adding other bits together from other sources, one may be fortunate to piece together a narrative, according to the news release.

There are other books and microfilm of various government records available such as marriage records, tax records, court records, school records. All these could help put together a narrative of an ancestor. Some families are fortunate to have plenty of documentation of their family history and were able to compile a book with that information. Books which cite their sources will be your most valid and trusted items. The public library also has most local newspapers back to the mid- and late 1800s on microfilm. These are not indexed, however, so you should have an approximate date you need in searching microfilm, according to the news release.

The county library’s staff has sent local yearbooks and scrapbooks to DigitalNC in Chapel Hill to scan and make available. These may be accessed through mcdowellpubliclibrary.org by clicking on the Research option on the blue bar at top, then selecting Genealogy, scroll down to select Digitized newspapers and yearbooks. This brings you to the McDowell section of DigitalNC. You may select to view our 50 years and older yearbooks, our oldest and specifically important newspaper years, and most of our scrapbook collection of local newspaper clippings from various sources, (but mostly The McDowell News and The Marion Progress). Scrapbooks are divided by subject and include topics too numerous to list here. All these may be accessed from the comfort of your home computer, or at the library’s free public access computers. If you need help, library staff will be happy to assist.

Library staff recently had the pleasure of viewing a framed photo of an African-American family of eight children with their parents. It is a sepia-tone portrait looking to be from the early 1900s, based on their clothing. What made this portrait so unique was that, when it was taken apart to clean the frame, a beautiful, colorful marriage certificate from 1923 was backing it. This included the names of the bride and the groom and where each were from, where they were married, and the date.

Using this information, the library staff members searched the McDowell Public Library free Ancestry.com site, utilizing census records, marriage records, birth/death records and found this couple and each of their families. The staff members were able to deduce the possible year of the photo based upon the census year showing the ages and genders of all the children in the photo. Everything seems to match up, but this would not have been possible for the library to determine had the marriage certificate not helped, according to the news release.

The person who brought the portrait to the library had no information about the family, and that was why he had brought it. He had found the marriage certificate and hoped that the library’s staff would know or could find out something about them. The library staff members discovered that the family in the portrait was the family of the bride, and she was 4 years old at the time of the 1900 census. They also learned the couple’s marriage did not last, and each lived in separate counties. However, the man and woman must have remained on friendly terms, as when he died in Caldwell County, she, (in McDowell), had been listed as the informant on his death certificate, according to the news release.

For more information, call the Marion library at 828-652-3858 or email hgrant@mcdowellpubliclibrary.org.