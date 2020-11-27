Keep this hike in your pocket: FS 469 a light to moderate hike, but watch out for hunters

Well, I goofed on this one. I wanted to hike and write about one more trail that was, more or less, family friendly.
I thought we could use a place to take those guests who have remained after Thanksgiving and show them, hopefully for the last time this visit, just how pretty our part of the country can be.
Many times, in the trail stories I encourage you to do some investigating on your own, so your knowledge of the trail is greater than the facts you gain from my story. The problem is, I don’t always read what I write.
I picked a Forest Service road that I have hiked before, called some hiking friends, loaded my gear, and headed out. When we arrived at the beginning of the service road I had chosen, we found about 25 men and women, a dozen pick-up trucks, dogs, gear … well you get the idea. Bear hunters.
The basic rule for us here in the west is to check the hunting seasons before we hike anywhere that may be outside a park or a well-marked or often-hiked trail. I didn’t do that and had to change the route.
Before we go any further, here’s the website you need to check on hunting seasons: http://www.ncwildlife.org/Hunting/SeasonsLimits.aspx
There was no need to waste our travel time and large breakfast, so we chose an alternate route by using the main FS road instead of the more isolated spur I had originally picked. I talked to the hunters. They were able to tell me the area of their planned hunt. I told them where we planned to hike (which was in the opposite direction) and off we went.
FS 469 Main Route
Difficulty: Easy to moderate. Gentle constant climb out and an easy stroll back.
Shoes: Whatever you and your guests have available. My only suggestion would be a lace-up rather than slip-on type.
Time: Two to three hours. It’s an out-and-back, so you can easily determine how much time you want to spend.
Distance/Elevation Gain: We planned our route so we would cover a total of six miles. It’s your call. Elevation gain is about 500 feet from car to turn-around.
Safety: This is different from the other hikes I have suggested. This is a working Forest Service road, so it is used by not only Forest Service personnel but anyone who may be working in the area or someone who just wants to explore the route. Expect to see motorized vehicles as well as bikers and possibly horses.
I have hiked and biked this trail alone, but I am offering it to you for a group outing. Probably no need for a day pack. Take a bottle of water. No one we saw had a mask. There is plenty of room for safe distancing.
Remember to check for the hunting seasons. It is never a bad idea to wear some item of clothing that has the blaze orange safety color on it.
Courtesy: On our hike we met bikers, horses, vehicles, and, of course, the bear hunters. All were very courteous.
HOW TO GET THERE:
From Marion, take U.S. 221 north to Woodlawn. After you pass the picnic grounds on the left the highway starts downhill. Very soon you will see Huskins Branch Road on the left. Turn left onto Huskins Branch Road. After a short time, you will pass a small white church on the left. Further along you will cross an unpaved stretch in the road. When you are back on the pavement, you’re close to the parking area. It will be on your right. Use the trail parking for Tom’s Creek Falls.
From the parking area, hike back up the paved road about 200 feet and you will see the Forest Service road. It may or may not be gated. Hikers are allowed to pass. Look for the sign designating it as route 469.
THE TRAIL:
This is a simple, straightforward walk. The road will be a consistent crushed stone and sand base. Easy underfoot. Stroll it or speed-walk it or something in between. The surface will be good.
From the gate the road grade will be slight for the first two switchbacks. Then the grade will begin to rise a little more as you pass 469A on your left.
Once you pass the gate for road 469A, the rate of incline stays about the same. This type of trail/road allows you to relax and look at the views that present themselves rather than having to concentrate on your footing.
Hiking in the winter months will let you see through the woods and actually see the terrain. You could easily see deer or possibly a bear that was able to escape the posse.
The view to the right is of the face of Dobson’s Knob, a hike to discuss in the future. If you stop and look you will be rewarded with a panorama of Dobson and Sevier from a perspective seen by few, even if they have lived here a long time.
On the left side as you climb, there are a few little waterfalls. Always enjoyable to see and hear. As you climb you will see a few trails leaving the main road. These are good possible hikes in the future.
Keep climbing until you reach the gate across the main road. This is at about two and a half miles. We continued past the gate for another half mile or so. Again, be aware of your surroundings. You are in a good hiking area but not on a designated hiking trail. There is a difference.
By continuing past the gate, we got some great looks at the Blue Ridge and Little Switzerland. At the three-mile mark on the GPS app we headed back. The return trip on the same road is a pleasant stroll and a good chance to talk and enjoy the company of your hiking buddies.
Keep this trip in your pocket. This is a fine outing with friends and family. It doesn’t have the "ooh, aah" factor of some of the other hikes, but it can set the environment for some very nice conversation.
