Keep this hike in your pocket: FS 469 a light to moderate hike, but watch out for hunters

Well, I goofed on this one. I wanted to hike and write about one more trail that was, more or less, family friendly.

I thought we could use a place to take those guests who have remained after Thanksgiving and show them, hopefully for the last time this visit, just how pretty our part of the country can be.

Many times, in the trail stories I encourage you to do some investigating on your own, so your knowledge of the trail is greater than the facts you gain from my story. The problem is, I don’t always read what I write.

I picked a Forest Service road that I have hiked before, called some hiking friends, loaded my gear, and headed out. When we arrived at the beginning of the service road I had chosen, we found about 25 men and women, a dozen pick-up trucks, dogs, gear … well you get the idea. Bear hunters.

The basic rule for us here in the west is to check the hunting seasons before we hike anywhere that may be outside a park or a well-marked or often-hiked trail. I didn’t do that and had to change the route.

Before we go any further, here’s the website you need to check on hunting seasons: http://www.ncwildlife.org/Hunting/SeasonsLimits.aspx