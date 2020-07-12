Historic Marion Tailgate Market has green beans, peaches and tomatoes

Green beans. Peaches. Both are available at the Marion Tailgate Market. There are even a few tomatoes.
Every week there is more locally grown produce available including, but not limited to, potatoes, cabbage, squash, eggs, berries, onions, mushrooms, honey and creamed honey. Try some homemade goodies such as bread, jam, jelly, pretzels, pimento cheese and sauces. Also lemonade, kettle corn, fudge and fried pies. Come out and support your local farmer. The market is open every Tuesday, 3-6 p.m. and every Friday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
To maintain social distancing, the market will observe recommendations from the ASAP Mountain Tailgate Market Association:
» No customers or vendors exhibiting symptoms may enter the market.
» Maintain 6 feet of social distance at all times.
» One customer at a time for each vendor table.
» Children, if they must attend with adult shoppers, must be closely supervised.
» Only handle product you are purchasing.
No cash is not a reason to miss the market. Marion Tailgate Market accepts credit and debit cards along with EBT. P-EBT/EBT/SNAP users can use Market Fresh Bucks to double up to $40 to provide additional funds for fresh, seasonal items to supplement theirfood and nutrition income.
The market is located at the parking lot at the intersection of Henderson and Logan streets.
For more market information, call 652-2215. Watch for weekly updates on Facebook Marion Tailgate Market. Check out the brand-new Marion Tailgate Market website.
In the South, we cook our green beans very well done. Add new potatoes, coleslaw and cornbread and it is a perfect meal. But sautéed green beans are quick and easy.
Try some this week. See you at the market!
Buttery sautéed green beans
Buttery sautéed green beans with a good kick of garlic and a hint of lemon juice makes this green bean recipe the perfect side dish, ready in less than 10 minutes.
1/4 cup water
1 lb green beans, ends trimmed
Good pinch of salt
1 tablespoon olive oil
2 tablespoons unsalted butter
4 garlic cloves, minced
Cracked black pepper, to season
1-2 tablespoons fresh squeezed lemon juice
Heat a large sauté pan over medium-high heat. Combine beans and water together with a good pinch of salt (about 3/4 teaspoon). Bring to a boil and cook for 3 minutes. Drain beans and set aside.
Heat oil and butter together in the same pan. When butter has melted, sauté the green beans, moving them around in the pan to coat in the oil/butter mixture (about 1 minute).
Add the garlic, another pinch of salt, and pepper and sauté until garlic is fragrant (30 seconds).
Immediately take off the heat, squeeze over lemon juice, mix through and serve.
