Hillman Beer to donate Power in Pints proceeds to Mountain Gateway Museum

Hillman Beer – Old Fort will do its part to help the Mountain Gateway Museum.
On Monday, Feb. 8, between 11 a.m. and 10 p.m., Hillman Beer – Old Fort will donate $1 from the sale of every pint of Hillman beer to the Mountain Gateway Museum & Heritage Center in Old Fort as part of its “Power In Pints” program.
Hillman Beer – Old Fort is located at 78 Catawba Ave., directly across from the Mountain Gateway Museum. Free parking is available along Catawba Avenue, behind Hillman’s on Commerce Street or at the museum, 24 Water Street in Old Fort, according to a news release.
All proceeds from this community event will benefit the museum’s Programs Fund and be used to create and present educational programs for area students and adults; host demonstrations by traditional Appalachian crafters and musicians; operate the seasonal Mountain Gateway Museum Farmers’ Market at the museum; and develop exhibitions about the history, heritage, and culture of western North Carolina’s mountain region.
The museum in Old Fort is a regional branch of the N.C. Museum of History in Raleigh and is the westernmost facility in the N.C. Department of Natural & Cultural Resources’ Division of State History Museums. As part of its education outreach mission, the museum also assists non-profit museums and historic sites in 38 western North Carolina counties with exhibit development & fabrication, genealogical research, photography archives, traveling exhibitions and consultations, according to a news release.
The museum’s current operating hours are from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday; closed Sunday and Monday. Hours from 10 am to noon are reserved each day for visitors at high risk for COVID-19. All visitors are asked to wear face masks, use hand sanitizer, and social distance.
For more information about Mountain Gateway Museum, call 828-668-9259 or visit the museum’s Website: www.mgmnc.org .
Hillman Beer is a small, family-owned business based in Asheville. Brothers Brad and Greig Hillman and Greig's wife, Brandi Hillman, own and operate the business, which opened its branch in Old Fort in 2020.
The business focuses on brewing quality beer and providing a pub-style environment in which the community can gather to enjoy food, drinks and friends. Regular hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and noon to 9 p.m. Sunday.
For more information about Hillman Beer – Old Fort or its “Power In Pints” program, call 828-668-6372.