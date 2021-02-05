Hillman Beer to donate Power in Pints proceeds to Mountain Gateway Museum

Hillman Beer – Old Fort will do its part to help the Mountain Gateway Museum.

On Monday, Feb. 8, between 11 a.m. and 10 p.m., Hillman Beer – Old Fort will donate $1 from the sale of every pint of Hillman beer to the Mountain Gateway Museum & Heritage Center in Old Fort as part of its “Power In Pints” program.

Hillman Beer – Old Fort is located at 78 Catawba Ave., directly across from the Mountain Gateway Museum. Free parking is available along Catawba Avenue, behind Hillman’s on Commerce Street or at the museum, 24 Water Street in Old Fort, according to a news release.

All proceeds from this community event will benefit the museum’s Programs Fund and be used to create and present educational programs for area students and adults; host demonstrations by traditional Appalachian crafters and musicians; operate the seasonal Mountain Gateway Museum Farmers’ Market at the museum; and develop exhibitions about the history, heritage, and culture of western North Carolina’s mountain region.

