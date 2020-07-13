Hillman Beer - Old Fort open for business

Hillman Beer — Old Fort was able to open thanks to a state law that took effect last year. Senate Bill 290 was signed into law by Gov. Roy Cooper. Part XXI states the owner of a brewery permit may “regardless of the results of any local malt beverage election, sell the malt beverages owned by the brewery at the brewery for on- or off-premise consumption…” The owner must obtain the appropriate permit from the state ABC Commission, which is based in Raleigh, according to the new state law.

For McDowell County, this meant the town of Old Fort or any other community outside of Marion can legally have a brewery where its products will be served and sold,. This applies to other communities across North Carolina, whether they were considered “dry” or not. The N.C. ABC Commission does not consider McDowell to be a dry county, according to its website.

Hillman’s Old Fort site is also a production facility to help support the Biltmore Village location as well the business’s increasing distribution to area restaurants, said Greig Hillman in a previous interview. In other words, some of the beer brewed in Old Fort will be served in Asheville and other western North Carolina businesses as well as being served locally.