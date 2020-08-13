Highway robbery: New billboard sign on I-40 promoting Marion reported stolen

A new billboard sign along Interstate 40 promoting Marion to tourists and travelers was stolen a little more than a week after it was first erected.
The Marion Business Association recently authorized placement of a billboard sign on the eastbound side of I-40 near Old Fort. This new large advertisement, which is essentially a vinyl wrap measuring 12 feet by 30 feet, shows a colorful photo of downtown Marion and bears the message “Marion North Carolina Simply Unexpected.”
The new sign was placed on the billboard framework Thursday, July 30. MBA Director Freddie Killough told The McDowell News she was in Old Fort on Saturday, Aug. 8, and the new sign was there as it should be. But the next day, on Sunday, Aug. 9, she was back in Old Fort and the new sign was gone.
“It was there for barely 10 days,” said Killough.
Killough reported the theft of the sign to Allen Gurley, the owner of the property. He in turn reported it to the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office. The billboard sign has a value of $875, according to the Sheriff’s Office report.
What is bewildering to so many is why anyone would go to the trouble to steal it. In addition to its size, this vinyl wrap was made to withstand the elements. That means it is very heavy, said Killough.
The Marion Business Association plans to replace it with a newer one as soon as possible.
“That is underway to replace it,” said Killough on Thursday. “We hope to have it back up by the end of next week. We will continue our efforts to market Marion. This is a minor setback but we will continue.”
McDowell County Sheriff's Office Public Information Assistant Richelle Bailey said there had been no other reports of stolen billboards locally in recent memory.
A Google search found a handful of stolen billboard reports from across the country over the last several years. Some of those were political billboards or ones that carried a controversial message.
In May 2016, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported someone stole a billboard similar in size to the one for Marion, but this one featured “the taco man” and advertised the San Diego Taco Fest.
"Someone had to know what they were doing,” said event organizer Tim Young, who guessed the Taco Man was being held hostage in someone’s living room, college dorm room or frat house.
As for the Marion billboard, anyone with information concerning the theft or suspects is asked to call Detective Robert Watson at 652-2237 or McDowell County Crime Stoppers at 65-CRIME (652-7463). You can also text your tips to Crime Stoppers. Text TIP MCDOWELLSO and your information to 888777. With Crime Stoppers, your identity remains anonymous, and you could receive a cash reward.
