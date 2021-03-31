Here’s the Scoop: New ice cream shop coming to Marion

Amy Brevard said to The McDowell News the Scoop on Top is a scoop of ice cream on top of a milkshake and it is one of their distinctive frozen creations. You eat it with a spoon and a straw.

Like the other locations, Scoop Marion will have old-fashioned hand-dipped ice cream in cups or cones. Their handmade waffle cones are made fresh every day. Some of the featured flavors for the waffle cones are red velvet and blueberry.

They will have old fashioned floats and banana splits along with gluten-free ice cream and ice cream with no sugar added.

Scoop Marion will have indoor seating, and the owners are working on some outdoor seating as well. You can get an order to go. Amy Brevard said they will also offer mobile ordering by using an app or you can go to their Website.

“We were repeatedly asked by our customers for years to expand to Scoop Marion and at Scoop we listen!” reads a statement from the Brevards. “We had the privilege of participating with our Scoop Mobile Unit at a downtown event several years ago and absolutely fell in love with McDowell County. We felt at home right away and once we started searching for the perfect new spot for Scoop Marion all of the right doors opened for us, thanks to the love and support from the community, other small businesses and town leaders welcoming us to Marion.”