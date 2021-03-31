Here’s the Scoop: New ice cream shop coming to Marion

A new ice cream shop will open in Marion just in time for the spring and summer.
Amy Brevard and her husband Chris are the owners of Scoop ice cream shops. The small family-owned chain opened its first location in Lake Lure and has three other shops in western North Carolina.
Now, the Brevards plan to open their fifth location at 242 N. Main St., Suite B in Marion. This new shop, called Scoop Marion, will be across the street from the Community Building Park and next door to the Pack & Post.
Amy Brevard told The McDowell News that Scoop Marion will open the last week of April or the first week of May, depending on construction.
When it opens, Scoop Marion will offer the same menu as at the other locations with all kinds of ice cream, milkshakes, sundaes, floats and banana splits.
The Brevards have been in the ice cream business or as they like to call it “making memories by serving up smiles and ice cream” for their customers in neighboring Rutherford County since 2016 with their first location Scoop Lake Lure. With a commitment for delivering superior customer service, outstanding premium quality ice cream and specialty customer favorites like their Scoop on Top shake the Brevards have a sincere passion for creating the best ice cream experience for their patrons, according to a news release.
Amy Brevard said to The McDowell News the Scoop on Top is a scoop of ice cream on top of a milkshake and it is one of their distinctive frozen creations. You eat it with a spoon and a straw.
Like the other locations, Scoop Marion will have old-fashioned hand-dipped ice cream in cups or cones. Their handmade waffle cones are made fresh every day. Some of the featured flavors for the waffle cones are red velvet and blueberry.
They will have old fashioned floats and banana splits along with gluten-free ice cream and ice cream with no sugar added.
Scoop Marion will have indoor seating, and the owners are working on some outdoor seating as well. You can get an order to go. Amy Brevard said they will also offer mobile ordering by using an app or you can go to their Website.
“We were repeatedly asked by our customers for years to expand to Scoop Marion and at Scoop we listen!” reads a statement from the Brevards. “We had the privilege of participating with our Scoop Mobile Unit at a downtown event several years ago and absolutely fell in love with McDowell County. We felt at home right away and once we started searching for the perfect new spot for Scoop Marion all of the right doors opened for us, thanks to the love and support from the community, other small businesses and town leaders welcoming us to Marion.”
The Brevards added that at Scoop they honor and respect the old fashioned/traditional ice cream industry that has evolved over the years and will serve up classics like banana splits, floats, sundaes and also offer new ice cream trends as well in their shop.
Scoop Marion will have a minimum of 10 employees and the number will vary depending on business. Their space on Main Street has more than 1,500 square feet. And like other ice cream businesses, it will operate seasonally from early spring to late fall.
Amy Brevard said that they will be hiring soon and more information about jobs will be posted on their Facebook page.
For many years, Marion has had a rich and delicious ice cream heritage. For more than six decades, Jack Frost Dairy Bar has served up ice cream, shakes and sundaes to generations of devoted customers. Recently, owners Jim and Connie Burgin announced Jack Frost would close for good as they retire.
But there is still Dot’s Dario in the Pleasant Gardens community which also has devoted following. More recently, Artesana in downtown Marion started serving its brands of tasty artisan ice cream.
“We will be a complement to the other traditions and small businesses in the area,” said Amy Brevard. “Chris and I are elated to be expanding our small business to beautiful McDowell County. Everyone has been so warm and welcoming and we sincerely look forward to meeting everyone in Marion.”
Scoop Marion feels privileged to be able to serve up many new memories and create a friendly atmosphere for families to come and enjoy for many years to come, according to a statement from the Brevards.
“We are thrilled to be coming to Marion, a city that clearly appreciates quality ice cream traditions and supports family owned businesses like Scoop,” they added.
