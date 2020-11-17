Here’s some tips to keep your family healthy for Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving is centered around family and food.
In preparation for the upcoming holiday, here are a few tips from the Foothills Health District on how you can keep your family safe and healthy this Turkey Day.
If you’re traveling out of town
If you plan on traveling out of town, the best thing you can do to ensure you do not bring COVID-19 to the family you’re visiting is to be tested for COVID-19 before traveling.
Free testing sites are available Wednesday from 1-3 p.m. at Yancey Street Baptist Church and on Friday from 9-11 a.m. at the McDowell County Health Department.
If you can’t make it to these two testing sites, CVS or your primary care physician can also test for COVID-19 at a cost, according to a news release.
If you’ll be celebrating at home
If you’ll be at home this Thanksgiving, the Centers for Disease Control and the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services recommends keeping your family gatherings small, preferably with only members of your household.
If you do invite family from outside of your household, both organizations recommend that you keep gatherings small (less than 10 people per Gov. Roy Cooper’s most recent executive order), wear masks when not eating, practice social distancing and have one person designated to serve food, so that there’s limited human contact with food.
Families are also encouraged to hold events outdoors when possible and to avoid attending Thanksgiving festivities if they feel sick or have recently been around individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the news release.
If you have loved ones in the at-risk group
If you, like many of us, have family members that are at-risk, the CDC and NCDHHS recommend that these family members avoid large gatherings. Families are encouraged to take plates and a note or other token of affection to those that are at risk, so they can avoid possible exposure to the virus.
For additional Thanksgiving safety tips, visit NCDHHS’ and the CDC’s websites.
