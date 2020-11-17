Here’s some tips to keep your family healthy for Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving is centered around family and food.

In preparation for the upcoming holiday, here are a few tips from the Foothills Health District on how you can keep your family safe and healthy this Turkey Day.

If you’re traveling out of town

If you plan on traveling out of town, the best thing you can do to ensure you do not bring COVID-19 to the family you’re visiting is to be tested for COVID-19 before traveling.

Free testing sites are available Wednesday from 1-3 p.m. at Yancey Street Baptist Church and on Friday from 9-11 a.m. at the McDowell County Health Department.

If you can’t make it to these two testing sites, CVS or your primary care physician can also test for COVID-19 at a cost, according to a news release.

If you’ll be celebrating at home

If you’ll be at home this Thanksgiving, the Centers for Disease Control and the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services recommends keeping your family gatherings small, preferably with only members of your household.