Helping the helpers: Crooked Creek FD receives donation from Firewise Community

McDowell County’s only Firewise community dove deep into their pockets recently to support their local fire department with a generous donation.
Gateway Mountain, a gated residential community in Old Fort, has about 60 fulltime residents spread across about 3,000 acres of mountainous land. In 2013, the community started a Firewise committee working with homeowners to take individual responsibility for preparing their homes from the risk of wildfire.
"Firewise is a key component of Fire Adapted Communities – a collaborative approach that connects all those who play a role in wildfire education, planning and action with comprehensive resources to help reduce risk,” according to www.firewise.org.
Michelle Middleton, a Gateway Mountain resident, was the spark behind establishing a committee after losing her home to fire several years ago. She updated the fire department on what the Firewise committee has been working on along with their future plans.
“I really focus on teaching our residents about the 30-foot perimeter of defensible space around the home in the event of a wildfire. When I learned about being Fire Wise, there are a whole slew of things you can do, and they are all important,” she said. “We also focus on everyone having a 911 address displayed and using reflective markers. I created an evacuation plan for Gateway Mountain, and my next goal is to implement a dry run of that evacuation. We have done a lot of things with burying propane tanks for new builds. Everyone is now required to bury their propane tanks. We also have Fred, which is the name of our 6,000-gallon water tank.”
Middleton along with Doug Haas, resident and board member of Gateway Mountain, met at the Crooked Creek Fire Department then presented the Crooked Creek Fire Department with a donation of $5,100.
“We as a community are so grateful and appreciate what you do. I don’t think a week goes by that we do not somehow mention Crooked Creek Fire Department,” said Haas during the presentation. “The fact that you guys are willing to put yourself in harm’s way for my family, that is priceless. The gift that we collected is not a gift from Gateway Mountain funds. The gift we are giving you came out of people’s billfolds. This is just a small token of our appreciation. Hopefully, this will make your job easier and safer.”
Crooked Creek Fire Chief Steve Lytle spoke on behalf of the volunteers when accepting the gift, adding that Gateway Mountain has been a strong partner through the years in making their community safer for emergency personnel.
“We certainly appreciate it. We have all talked about Michelle being the spark plug for Firewise. It feels good as a fire chief that Gateway Mountain is the only Firewise community in McDowell County,” said Lytle. “We really got something started with the help of Michelle. We greatly appreciate what Gateway has done for us over the years. This is just kind of the icing on the cake, but we can’t thank you more for what you have done to better the situation on the mountain.”
Lytle said the money will be used in a variety of ways as the department is currently working on several projects, including purchasing a QRV (quick response vehicle) and hiring full-time and part-time staff. Right now, the department runs with 33 dedicated volunteers—30 men and three women to be exact. “We are constantly coming up with equipment needs and upgrades,” he said.
“We are working for generations to come, not just for today,” added Jeff Davis, who is also the fire department’s board president. “And down the road, these trucks get old whether they look old or not. When they run, they run hard.”
Haas added that he hopes other communities in the county will step up to support their local fire departments through donations.
To find out more information on how your community can become Firewise, www.firewise.org.