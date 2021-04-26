Helping the helpers: Crooked Creek FD receives donation from Firewise Community

Middleton along with Doug Haas, resident and board member of Gateway Mountain, met at the Crooked Creek Fire Department then presented the Crooked Creek Fire Department with a donation of $5,100.

“We as a community are so grateful and appreciate what you do. I don’t think a week goes by that we do not somehow mention Crooked Creek Fire Department,” said Haas during the presentation. “The fact that you guys are willing to put yourself in harm’s way for my family, that is priceless. The gift that we collected is not a gift from Gateway Mountain funds. The gift we are giving you came out of people’s billfolds. This is just a small token of our appreciation. Hopefully, this will make your job easier and safer.”

Crooked Creek Fire Chief Steve Lytle spoke on behalf of the volunteers when accepting the gift, adding that Gateway Mountain has been a strong partner through the years in making their community safer for emergency personnel.