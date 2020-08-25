Heavy rain results in flooding, mudslides in McDowell

Thunderstorms brought heavy rain to McDowell County Monday night that resulted in some flooding, mudslides and the destruction of bridges leading to some homes.
Stationary thunderstorms on Monday night along the headwaters of Locust Creek and Clear Creek in the Pleasant Gardens community led to substantial flash flooding along Locust Cove Road off N.C. 80 and Clear Creek Road. Nearly 4.5 inches of rain fell within two and half hours, according to a news release from McDowell County Emergency Management.
The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for this area as the thunderstorms formed over Locust Cove and became stationary. P.G. Fire Department and McDowell Emergency Services monitored conditions closely Monday night. Several mudslides occurred on N.C. 80 and Locust Cove Road, as well as multiple trees reported down.
Emergency Management performed a damage assessment along Locust Cove Road on Tuesday morning. A total of three private bridges and one culvert were destroyed, with one additional bridge sustaining major damage. A total of seven residences were isolated due to the bridges being destroyed. Emergency personnel delivered food and water to the isolated areas. Two temporary footbridges were installed to assist citizens with gaining access to their residences, according to the news release.
Phone and power service was interrupted for multiple residences along Locust Cove. Utility crews were on the scene Tuesday afternoon working to restore service. No injuries were reported and no swift-water rescues were performed.
Initial damage estimates are in excess of $100,000. Three cars were destroyed by the floodwaters. Emergency Management will continue working with residents affected by the flash flood during the recovery process. Since last Wednesday, the Buck Creek area has received over 9 inches of rain, according to the news release.
