Heavy rain causes sewage spill for city of Marion

The city of Marion had a discharge of approximately 4,620 gallons of untreated sewage on Thursday.

The discharge occurred at the Clinchfield sewer pump station near 281 Forsythe St. and was caused by excessive rain fall entering into the collection system, according to a news release from the city of Marion.

The untreated wastewater spilled into an unnamed tributary of Lake James in the Catawba River Basin.

The N.C. Division of Water Resources was notified of the event on Friday and is reviewing the matter, according to the news release.

North Carolina General Statute 143-215.1C requires the owner or operator of any wastewater collection system or treatment works to issue a news release when an untreated wastewater discharge of 1,000 gallons or more reaches surface waters of the state.

For more information, contact the city of Marion Public Works Department at 828-652-4224.