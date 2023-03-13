With a winter that has been as mild as we have seen across McDowell County, you just knew the inevitable was going to happen at some point.

The county and the region are expected to experience below-normal temperatures for a good chunk of this week, leading to the potential of a freeze the next two nights.

The mid-March cold snap began over the weekend as a quick storm system moved through during the day on Sunday. Temperatures were just cold enough early Sunday morning to allow a light mixture of rain, sleet and even a couple snowflakes to fall across McDowell County and the rest of the foothills. The result was just a light coating of ice mainly on elevated surfaces such as car tops and patios. Temperatures never got below the freezing mark, which kept local roadways wet. By mid-Sunday morning, all precipitation had changed over to a cold rain.

With that system gone, a stout blast of cold air has moved in and is going to lead to the threat of a freeze, which could prove troublesome especially for plants, trees and crops that experienced early bloom last month.

The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a freeze warning effective from 11 p.m. Monday through 11 a.m. today, Tuesday, for a large chunk of the western Carolinas, including McDowell County where the combination of clear skies and calm winds may allow temperatures to drop into the upper 20s. Also, a freeze watch has been issued for Tuesday night as temperatures could potentially be colder than what is expected for Monday night, leading to a hard freeze that could leave plants and crops prone to damage.

Local forecasters at Foothills Action Network started highlighting the potential of a freeze last weekend in their latest forecast discussion.

“By Tuesday night and early Wednesday, high pressure will likely be centered over the Ohio or Tennessee River Valley regions. This will bring some of the coldest weather in several weeks,” forecasters said in the discussion. “Temperatures by Wednesday morning could drop into the mid-20s across the Foothills and upper 20s for Piedmont and Upstate South Carolina. This could pose a hazard to early blooming trees, strawberry and peach crops regionally.”

The latest Foothills Action Network forecast for Tuesday indicates a high of 47, which is 13 degrees below the normal high of 60 degrees for the date. Tuesday night will be the coldest night of the week, with a forecasted low of 24. Wednesday will be cool day with a high of 57 expected. Thursday will start chilly again in the 20s, but an afternoon high of 62 will get daytime temperatures back to a couple degrees above normal.

With the potential of there being up to three nights of temperatures significantly below freezing, some damage to those early blooms is expected.

“I’m concerned that this cold snap is going to cause some damage to those plants and crops that bloomed early when it was so warm in February,” said Foothills Action Network Chief Meteorologist Chris White. “We advise to cover your plants but honestly, with the expectations of some lower to mid-20s, particularly Wednesday morning, covering plants may end up being just marginally effective.”

White also notes that this won’t be the last freeze threat coming up. After a brief late-week moderation of temperatures, another surge of cold will bring the potential of more frost and freeze conditions at the end and beyond the current seven-day forecast period.