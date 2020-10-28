Halloween drive-through event set for Saturday in Marion

This Saturday, families can enjoy some Halloween fun while maintaining a social distance during a special event.

The Spooktacular Halloween Drive Through will take place in downtown Marion on Saturday, Oct. 31, from 1-3 p.m., or until the candy runs out, according to organizer Doug McCraw.

McCraw organizes the downtown Marion car shows. He said to The McDowell News that so many events for children have been cancelled this year due to COVID-19. He thought of a way for families to have fun and still maintain social distancing to be safe.

“With all the COVID stuff, our kids have missed out on a lot,” said McCraw. “The little ones don’t understand.”

Event participants will enter the drive through Event in their vehicles from Depot Street and make their way toward the Marion Tailgate Market, where they’ll have a chance to see a variety of Halloween displays from their automobiles.

They will see vintage cars all decked out for Halloween and there will be some inflatable monsters lurking around.

At the exit on West Henderson Street, a masked and gloved volunteer will hand children a bag of candy using a 32-inch grabber, which will ensure that social distancing can be maintained.