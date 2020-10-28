Halloween drive-through event set for Saturday in Marion

This Saturday, families can enjoy some Halloween fun while maintaining a social distance during a special event.
The Spooktacular Halloween Drive Through will take place in downtown Marion on Saturday, Oct. 31, from 1-3 p.m., or until the candy runs out, according to organizer Doug McCraw.
McCraw organizes the downtown Marion car shows. He said to The McDowell News that so many events for children have been cancelled this year due to COVID-19. He thought of a way for families to have fun and still maintain social distancing to be safe.
“With all the COVID stuff, our kids have missed out on a lot,” said McCraw. “The little ones don’t understand.”
Event participants will enter the drive through Event in their vehicles from Depot Street and make their way toward the Marion Tailgate Market, where they’ll have a chance to see a variety of Halloween displays from their automobiles.
They will see vintage cars all decked out for Halloween and there will be some inflatable monsters lurking around.
At the exit on West Henderson Street, a masked and gloved volunteer will hand children a bag of candy using a 32-inch grabber, which will ensure that social distancing can be maintained.
Participants will only be allowed to take part in the event if they stay in their cars, wear a mask and maintain a social distance from volunteers during the event. No walkers will be allowed to walk through the event.
This event was independently organized by McCraw but the Marion Police Department will assist with traffic control. The event has received sponsorships from a variety of local businesses, which have helped with providing the candy. These businesses include Burrito Bros., Flavors on Main General Store, McDowell Local, Mr. Bob’s Do-Nuts, Bill Griffith Jewelers, Bruce’s Fabulous Foods, ERA Mountain View Properties, Little & Lattimore law office, Freedom Life Ministries, Marion Credit Co., Clinchfield Baptist Church, the McDowell Chamber of Commerce, Joanne Howle Realty, Kustom Graphix, Carolina Bright Realty and the Five Lane Cruisers, according to McCraw.
“We’re just trying to do something so the kids don’t miss out,” he said. “We’re just trying to give the kids back a little Halloween.”
For more information, call 460-7424.
