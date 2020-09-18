Guardian ad Litem program seeks child advocates

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

During this time of the global pandemic, it has become more important than ever before, that we pull together as a community and support those in need. So many people and organizations have stepped up during this time to support one another and help those in need. It’s a great feeling to be a part of something bigger than yourself and to truly provide help to someone in need.

Hopefully, things will settle back into some semblance of a routine soon. Will we as a community continue to reach out and help those in need? If you have an interest in continuing to serve others, please consider becoming a Guardian ad Litem (GAL) child advocate.

The Guardian ad Litem program is seeking volunteers to be the voices for children that have been removed from their homes, due to no fault of their own. They have been removed due to safety issues, perhaps exposure to domestic violence, substance abuse, untreated mental health issues, physical abuse, or neglect.

Unfortunately, in these situations the children are the ones who lose. To protect their safety, they often must be removed from their familiar people and places and placed in foster care or in a kinship placement.