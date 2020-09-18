Guardian ad Litem program seeks child advocates

During this time of the global pandemic, it has become more important than ever before, that we pull together as a community and support those in need. So many people and organizations have stepped up during this time to support one another and help those in need. It’s a great feeling to be a part of something bigger than yourself and to truly provide help to someone in need.
Hopefully, things will settle back into some semblance of a routine soon. Will we as a community continue to reach out and help those in need? If you have an interest in continuing to serve others, please consider becoming a Guardian ad Litem (GAL) child advocate.
The Guardian ad Litem program is seeking volunteers to be the voices for children that have been removed from their homes, due to no fault of their own. They have been removed due to safety issues, perhaps exposure to domestic violence, substance abuse, untreated mental health issues, physical abuse, or neglect.
Unfortunately, in these situations the children are the ones who lose. To protect their safety, they often must be removed from their familiar people and places and placed in foster care or in a kinship placement.
The role of the Guardian ad Litem is to advocate for, represent the best interest of the child, and to ensure that the child’s voice is heard in the court system. As a Guardian Ad Litem volunteer, you will get to know the child or children you are appointed to serve. This is done by investigating their situation, needs, and wishes, in order to make a recommendation to the courts regarding what would be in the child’s best interests.
McDowell County has a need for additional Guardian ad Litem advocates. No experience is necessary, and we will provide all the training and support that you need. Being a Guardian ad Litem is a challenging and demanding role but can be incredibly rewarding as you ensure that the child’s voice is heard in court.
The next virtual training will begin in October, so apply now to get registered. Please visit www.volunteerforgal.org to complete a volunteer application or call the office at 828-655-4179 for more information. These children need you to be their voice.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!