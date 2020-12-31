Greenways a convenient alternative for beginners

Even in the cold weather, I prefer the outdoors instead of trying to get my steps in at a gym.
Usually at the start of the New Year, the gyms that are open are crowded with beginners. Last time I was there, some guy on the treadmill had placed a water bottle in the Pringles can holder. Amateurs. So, I’m going outside to take my chances with Mother Nature.
For those of you who have made the resolution to walk more and prefer to be outside, I have a few recommendations.
I know how difficult it is to motivate yourself to leave a nice warm house and get out on the trail. To help keep our resolutions, let’s start with some greenways.
Greenway walking is a way to start your conditioning or to keep your conditioning current until trail weather arrives. They are usually easy to find, have parking, and might have restroom facilities. The most important thing is that you don’t have to worry about the steep hill climbs that usually come with trail hiking, so you can get off to an easier start.
All of these facts might help to get past that part of the brain that wants to stay home and have a snack.
Greenway Hiking – Five Great Choices
Difficulty: Easy. This will be common at all locations. Greenways are designed to allow you to walk and, almost absent mindedly, enjoy the scenery. The exercise you get will be from the speed of the walk or the distance.
Shoes: Almost anything you have. I always recommend a lace-up shoe. Just dress for the weather and enjoy the hike.
Time: All the paths are out and back, so you’re in charge of the time you spend on the hike. If you’re just starting your program for the year, start slow and short and try to increase a little distance each time. The main thing is, don’t get bored. If you don’t look forward to the trip, chances are, in a very short time your resolution will fall by the wayside. I have hiked thousands of miles and I can still be waylaid by an Andy Griffith rerun and a doughnut.
Distance/Elevation Gain: This part is really not important. You decide how far you want to walk. Elevation gain or loss will be minimal on all of the trails.
Safety: All greenway trails will be somewhat crowded part of the time. That means distancing and masking are a serious consideration. Don’t be afraid. Just use common sense and adhere to current guidelines. It’s always a good idea to take water.
Courtesy: If the greenway is crowded, just be alert. You may see bikes and even skaters. Stay to the right when you walk. If you’re with a group, try not to take up the entire trail. If you stop to chat, please step off the path so others can continue unobstructed. Pets are allowed and they all look like they are enjoying the walk, but be sure to clean up after them. Watch your own trash. There are several waste receptacles on most trails. Use them.
Joseph McDowell Historical Catawba Greenway in Marion
Map or App: Look for Joseph McDowell Historical Catawba Greenway. I recommend the entrance behind the McDowell House. An American flag flies at the trail entrance. Portable toilets are available.
The Trail: A beautiful walk along the river. Along the way, look for deer, turkeys, a big blue heron that thinks he owns the place and, on occasion, a bear.
Catawba River Greenway in Morganton
Map or App: You will need to use Catawba River and Morganton, N.C. in the search. The greenway has a couple of different names for the different sections of the trail but that will get you to the area.
The Trail: This is a fairly complex set of routes that will allow you to walk as much as you like. Nice views of the Catawba River. Some interesting stops along the way. Right now, restrooms are hard to find. Most of the eateries that were close to the trail are closed. Still, a great place to develop a walking routine.
Thermal Belt Trail – Gilkey to Forest City
Map or App: Look for Thermal Belt Trail, Forest City, N.C. There are many access points from Forest City to Gilkey.
The Trail: I wrote about this one a few months ago. It has almost 14 miles of continuous paved trail so your distance out and back can be as much as 28 miles. It is primarily a bike trail but is very wide and accommodating to hikers. On this one, you’re walking for the exercise, not the view. However, it is still a very pleasant walk. The only portable restrooms I found were at the Bechtler Mint location which is on the trail about 3 miles south of Gilkey.
Because of the length and location of the trail, you will find several places along the route where you can eat and where customers can use the restrooms.
Corpening Memorial YMCA Trail in Marion
Map or App: The best directions I can give you for this one is to find the YMCA in Marion. When you are in the parking lot, you will see the greenway.
The Trail: Of the trails in this article, this one has the most rise and fall. If you want to throw in some cardio, here’s a good choice. You will need to find ways to stay interested in this one after the first time. It is good for your health and the route is very well thought out but can quickly become boring. Take something to keep you entertained. I recommend earbuds and your cell phone. Last time, I took a juggler on a unicycle. Too complicated.
The Purple Martin Trail in Rutherfordton
Map or App: Easy to find on any device. Just type in Purple Martin Greenway. It will come up before you put in the Rutherfordton part.
The Trail: You will encounter a little rise and fall but well within the abilities of a beginner. The surrounding scenery on this trail is fairly standard. It’s nice but nothing special. It is the trail itself that makes this a worthwhile walk. The rockwork, bridgework, and art along the walk make this, in my opinion, a trail that is far superior to the others. I hope to visit this trail again in the spring or summer when I can give you a little more detail, but for now, just give it a try. I saw one portable toilet at the beginning of the route.
The existentialist philosopher Rene Descartes famously wrote, “I think, therefore I am,” so let me humbly pass along my soon-to-be famous quote, “If I’m walkin,’ I’m livin.”
I hope these suggestions will help ease you into a good program for 2021. Happy New Year.