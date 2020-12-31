Greenways a convenient alternative for beginners

Even in the cold weather, I prefer the outdoors instead of trying to get my steps in at a gym.

Usually at the start of the New Year, the gyms that are open are crowded with beginners. Last time I was there, some guy on the treadmill had placed a water bottle in the Pringles can holder. Amateurs. So, I’m going outside to take my chances with Mother Nature.

For those of you who have made the resolution to walk more and prefer to be outside, I have a few recommendations.

I know how difficult it is to motivate yourself to leave a nice warm house and get out on the trail. To help keep our resolutions, let’s start with some greenways.

Greenway walking is a way to start your conditioning or to keep your conditioning current until trail weather arrives. They are usually easy to find, have parking, and might have restroom facilities. The most important thing is that you don’t have to worry about the steep hill climbs that usually come with trail hiking, so you can get off to an easier start.

All of these facts might help to get past that part of the brain that wants to stay home and have a snack.

Greenway Hiking – Five Great Choices