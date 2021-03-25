Governor: All adults in NC will be able to get COVID-19 vaccine in April

On Thursday, Gov. Roy Cooper announced all adults in North Carolina will be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine in April.

The governor and N.C. Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mandy K. Cohen announced Thursday an accelerated timeline for moving to Groups Four and Five for vaccine eligibility with the rest of Group Four eligible on Wednesday, March 31 and all adults eligible beginning Wednesday, April 7.

The move will allow the state and vaccine providers to continue to get vaccines into arms quickly and continue to reach underserved and historically marginalized populations. A new public private partnership, Healthier Together: Health Equity Action Network, will enhance the state’s work to deliver equitable access to vaccines, and DHHS released a new biweekly equity data report to provide another avenue for transparency, according to a news release.

“I’m grateful for North Carolinians who are taking this seriously and getting the shot when it’s their time and I’m encouraged that North Carolina will be able to open eligibility to all adults well ahead of the President’s May 1 goal,” said Cooper.