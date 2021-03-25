Governor: All adults in NC will be able to get COVID-19 vaccine in April

On Thursday, Gov. Roy Cooper announced all adults in North Carolina will be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine in April.
The governor and N.C. Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mandy K. Cohen announced Thursday an accelerated timeline for moving to Groups Four and Five for vaccine eligibility with the rest of Group Four eligible on Wednesday, March 31 and all adults eligible beginning Wednesday, April 7.
The move will allow the state and vaccine providers to continue to get vaccines into arms quickly and continue to reach underserved and historically marginalized populations. A new public private partnership, Healthier Together: Health Equity Action Network, will enhance the state’s work to deliver equitable access to vaccines, and DHHS released a new biweekly equity data report to provide another avenue for transparency, according to a news release.
“I’m grateful for North Carolinians who are taking this seriously and getting the shot when it’s their time and I’m encouraged that North Carolina will be able to open eligibility to all adults well ahead of the President’s May 1 goal,” said Cooper.
Beginning on Wednesday, March 31, additional essential workers and people living in other congregate settings such as student dormitories will be eligible for vaccination. Essential workers include frontline workers who do not have to in person for work and those in a range of sectors such as construction, energy, financial services, public works and others as categorized by the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency. All North Carolinian adults will be eligible to be vaccinated beginning on Wednesday, April 7.
The accelerated timeline will allow the state to double down on its “fast and fair” approach to getting shots into arms. Healthier Together, a new public private partnership with the NC Counts Coalition, will help increase the number of individuals from historically marginalized populations that receive COVID-19 vaccinations and provide a foundation for a longer-term framework for health equity.
Healthier Together will implement strategies to increase access to vaccines to historically marginalized populations by conducting outreach and education efforts, coordinating local vaccine events at trusted and accessible locations, helping people schedule and get to vaccine appointments, providing on-site translation services, and helping ensure people get to second dose appointments.
“Our work will support the state’s ongoing priority to maximize the speed and efficiency of North Carolina’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution while adhering to its commitment to equity,” said Stacey Carless, executive director of the NC Counts Coalition. “Through Healthier Together, we will begin working with the state to address and dismantle systemic and structural barriers to healthier equity.”
As part of this initiative, Healthier Together will provide grants to community-based organizations to do this work and hire regional health equity teams to support community-based organizations in their outreach and education efforts, help match vaccine providers with community-based organizations, and work with DHHS to ensure that communities have the vaccine supply, outreach, and transportation resources they need to get people vaccinated. The program is funded by federal COVID-19 dollars, according to the news release.
“Healthier Together is another embodiment of our commitment to equity,” said Cohen. “It brings together the expertise and relationships of trusted community-based organizations with the policy tools and resources of state government to create a new partnership model to address vaccine equity.”
Meanwhile, the McDowell County Health Department reported Thursday that three additional McDowell residents have tested positive for COVID-19.
The latest report means McDowell has a total number of 4,867 positive cases. There have been 41,955 tests conducted, 37,043 negative results and 45 tests are pending results. At the time of Thursday’s report, there were 38 individuals in quarantine, 4,752 out of quarantine and 77 deaths. McDowell County’s 14-day positivity rate is 6.7%, according to a news release.
COVID-19 transmission continues throughout McDowell County. Please continue to wear a mask, practice social distancing and wash your hands frequently. These small steps can make a great impact in the fight against COVID-19 in our community.
Vaccine supplies continue to be limited across the state. Health care workers, long-term care staff and residents, people who are 65 and older, frontline essential workers, and adults at higher risk for exposure and adults at increased risk of severe illness can make their appointment by calling the Vaccine Hotline (English and Spanish) at (828) 803-4552, Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
McDowell County vaccine doses administered:
First doses: 10,237
Second doses: 6,795
Total doses administered: 17,032
The McDowell County COVID-19 Hotline continues to operate seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The COVID-19 Hotline number is 828-527-6687. The Spanish line can be reached by calling (828) 460-1256. If you are having a medical emergency, call 911 and inform the dispatcher that you have symptoms of COVID-19.
To view McDowell County’s COVID-19 Data Dashboard, go to http://www.mcdowellem.com/covid-19-information.html
Free COVID-19 testing will be conducted at the following locations via a drive-thru setup:
McDowell County Health Department; Monday, March 29 from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.