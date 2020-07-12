McDowell County Commissioners to meet Monday

The McDowell County Commissioners will again hear an update about the long-awaited public shooting range and get more information about 911 Center at their Monday meeting.
The commissioners will hold their regular meeting for July at 5 p.m. Monday in the conference room at the Universal Advanced Manufacturing Center.
They will first hear the COVID-19 report from Emergency Management Director William Kehler and then hear an update on the 911 Center.
Under old business, the commissioners will hear an update on the EMS building projects and make appointment to boards and committees. Then, they will hear the update on the public shooting range with the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission.
Under new business, the commissioners will deal with administrative items and tax matters. They will discuss a housing grant with the Isothermal Planning & Development Commission. They will talk about the sale of county-owned property and select voting delegates for the National Association of Counties and the N.C. Association of County Commissioners.
The citizen comment period will follow. This is the time when the public can speak to the board about an issue or item not on the agenda.
County Manager Ashley Wooten will give his report to the commissioners.
