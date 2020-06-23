GOP voters choosing 11th Congressional District nominee

Republican voters in McDowell County and the rest of the 11th Congressional District are choosing their nominee to replace former U.S. Rep, Mark Meadows.
Early voting is over and polls will be open today from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. at all 17 precincts in McDowell County.
The winner of the Republican second primary will go on to face Democrat Moe Davis of Asheville in the November election.
Republican voters in the district are being asked to choose either Lynda Bennett or Madison Cawthorn as their candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives. No other races are on the ballot.
In the early March primary, GOP voters across the 11th Congressional District had 12 candidates to choose from during the race for the U.S. House of Representatives. Bennett, a resident of Maggie Valley, finished first in the Republican primary for the U.S. House seat with 20,510 votes or 22.72%. Cawthorn, a resident of Hendersonville, placed second with 18,418 votes or 20.4%. Jim Davis of Franklin came in third with 17,400 votes or 19.27%. The other nine Republican candidates for the U.S. House each didn’t get near as many votes.
That meant a second primary or a runoff had to be held.
This contest between Bennett and Cawthorn has drawn a lot of interest across western North Carolina. Both claim to be loyal supporters of President Trump and worthy successors to former Rep. Mark Meadows as they seek the nomination of the GOP in the 11th District.
The staff at the Board of Elections has masks for people to wear when they come to vote. But voters are not required to wear those masks. The elections staff members are wearing marks though.
Voters are required to use hand sanitizer when they enter the building and it is being provided. The Board of Elections is asking the public to practice social distancing in the buildings. Plexiglas shields are in place and the surfaces are being cleansed, according to election officials.