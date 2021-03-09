Gourmet popcorn maker opens new shipping facility in Old Fort

With the growing cost of living and doing business in Asheville, Poppy isn’t the only company finding Old Fort welcoming. The new shipping and fulfillment space in downtown Old Fort is next door to Hillman Beer and Kitsbow Cycling Apparel.

“We love how much Hillman and Kitsbow have become a part of the Old Fort community and are working on some really cool projects in the area to support the local economy,” said Frank. “Our commitment to Asheville, Black Mountain, and now Old Fort is something we feel very passionate about as well.”

The new shipping facility in Old Fort will employ existing Poppy employees, but Frank anticipates hiring more staff for the Black Mountain facility as soon as the kitchen line and packaging line expansions are completed. Poppy’s workforce has more than doubled over the last three years, according to the news release.

“Every year, over the last six years, has been an adventure that I wouldn’t trade for anything,” says Frank. “But coming off of a year like 2020 has given me so much perspective. We’ve gotten the chance to slow down and see what’s really important. When you’re a small business, you’re just trying to grow and survive, but I don’t want to just grow for the sake of getting bigger. I want to grow in a way that’s positive, creating a good work and life balance for our team.”