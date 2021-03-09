Gourmet popcorn maker opens new shipping facility in Old Fort

Poppy Hand-Crafted Popcorn, the Asheville-based gourmet popcorn maker specializing in natural, non-GMO popcorn in dozens of flavors, announced recently the addition of a new shipping and fulfillment facility in Old Fort.
The new facility, which began operations at the beginning of March, will allow Poppy to expand kitchen and production space at its existing Black Mountain facility by 2,500 square feet. As a result, the gourmet popcorn maker will boost production capacity by more than 25%, increasing the company’s ability to fulfill wholesale orders for retailers throughout North America, according to a news release.
When Ginger Frank founded Poppy Hand-Crafted Popcorn in 2014, western North Carolina’s job market was front and center for her.
“I started Poppy so that I could have a job that gave me more time with my kids,” said Frank. “As the company grew, I realized that it’s hard for lots of people to find a good job in this area. It was a very deliberate decision to keep our production local. When we built our facility in Black Mountain, we quickly learned that the work force there is a great resource -- people are really committed to their jobs and to this area. We’ve also found that as business is growing in these smaller surrounding towns, the welcome from the locals is so heartwarming. They're genuinely glad we're there, and that small town feeling just can't be ignored.”
With the growing cost of living and doing business in Asheville, Poppy isn’t the only company finding Old Fort welcoming. The new shipping and fulfillment space in downtown Old Fort is next door to Hillman Beer and Kitsbow Cycling Apparel.
“We love how much Hillman and Kitsbow have become a part of the Old Fort community and are working on some really cool projects in the area to support the local economy,” said Frank. “Our commitment to Asheville, Black Mountain, and now Old Fort is something we feel very passionate about as well.”
The new shipping facility in Old Fort will employ existing Poppy employees, but Frank anticipates hiring more staff for the Black Mountain facility as soon as the kitchen line and packaging line expansions are completed. Poppy’s workforce has more than doubled over the last three years, according to the news release.
“Every year, over the last six years, has been an adventure that I wouldn’t trade for anything,” says Frank. “But coming off of a year like 2020 has given me so much perspective. We’ve gotten the chance to slow down and see what’s really important. When you’re a small business, you’re just trying to grow and survive, but I don’t want to just grow for the sake of getting bigger. I want to grow in a way that’s positive, creating a good work and life balance for our team.”
The new shipping facility does not include a storefront. But Poppy fans in Old Fort can enjoy the fruits of their labor right down the street at Old Fort Mercantile, currently the only Old Fort business to carry Poppy.
To shop locally in western North Carolina for Poppy Hand-Crafted Popcorn, you can visit one of their many local retailers, such as Old Fort Mercantile in downtown Old Fort or Black Mountain’s Artisan Gourmet, The Merry Wine Market, or Town Hardware. A complete list of Poppy’s local retailers, including dozens in the Asheville area, can be found on Poppy’s web site using its Store Locator feature.
Poppy serves up gourmet popcorn in many flavors – from pimento cheese to cinnamon bourbon pecan – in locally sourced packaging. Available at hundreds of retailers in North America, Poppy remains committed to creating jobs and delicious culinary partnerships right here in North Carolina, according to the news release.