Get your fresh summer vegetables at the Marion Tailgate Market

It’s hot at the Marion Tailgate Market. Stop by and get your fresh summer vegetables.
Berries, green beans, potatoes, cabbage, squash, eggs, berries, onions, mushrooms, honey and creamed honey. There are even a few tomatoes. Home-made goodies such as bread, jam, jelly, pretzels, pimento cheese and sauces. Treat yourself to lemonade, kettle corn, fudge and fried pies. Come out and support your local farmer.
The Market is open every Tuesday, 3 to 6 p.m. and every Friday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
To maintain social distancing, the Market will observe recommendations from the ASAP Mountain Tailgate Market Association:
No customers or vendors exhibiting symptoms may enter the market.
Maintain 6 feet of social distance at all times.
One customer at a time for each vendor table.
Children, if they must attend with adult shoppers, must be closely supervised.
Only handle product you are purchasing.
No cash is not a reason to miss the Market. Marion Tailgate Market accepts cards; credit, debit and EBT. P-EBT/EBT/SNAP users can use Market Fresh Bucks to double up to $40 to provide additional funds for fresh, seasonal items to supplement their Food and Nutrition Income.
The Market is at the parking lot at the intersection of Henderson Street and Logan streets.
For more Market information, call 652-2215. Watch for weekly updates on Facebook Marion Tailgate Market. Check out the brand new Marion Tailgate Market website.
Most everyone has cucumbers with vinegar and salt. There is a better way. This week try cucumber Greek salad.
I made and did not have tomatoes, feta or olives and it was wonderful. Keeps very well in the refrigerator. Enjoy.
See you at the Market.
Cucumber Greek salad
This cucumber Greek salad is light and refreshing, and full of healthy ingredients. With minimal prep, it makes an easy side dish for any meal.
2 cucumbers, peeled and chopped
4-6 Roma tomatoes, chopped or 1 cup of cherry tomatoes, cut in half
1/2 of a red onion, sliced
1/4 cup olive oil
1 1/2 Tablespoons lemon juice
2 teaspoons dried oregano
1/2 cup crumbled feta cheese
Salt and Pepper, to taste
Black olives, pitted and sliced (to taste)
Instructions
In a large bowl, combine cucumbers, tomatoes, and onions.
In a smaller bowl, mix the olive oil, lemon juice, and dried oregano. Pour over the vegetables and mix well. Season salad with salt and pepper.
Sprinkle feta cheese and olives over the top of salad and mix. Taste and adjust spices if need be. Refrigerate until ready to eat. Enjoy!
