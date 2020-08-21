Gear up: Helpful tips on selecting the right equipment for successful hiking

One of my most vivid memories from my time in the military was when my boss would contact me and say, “Get your crew and gear up.”
Usually, we didn’t know where we were going or what we would do when we got there, but just the trip was enough to get the adrenaline flowing.
Now, a hundred years later, I still get excited when I think of gearing up. But now, it’s for different reasons. I like to upgrade my equipment and see if the old stuff will still fit. These days when I gear up, all I have to conquer is the trail.
Cool weather is approaching, and things are on sale everywhere so I thought I would throw out a few ideas to consider. Fall and winter hikes are usually a little longer and a bit more strenuous. Good equipment will help make the trip more enjoyable and, hopefully, a little easier on the body.
Let me set some parameters. I’ll be giving you my opinion on equipment that will help you on hikes more than 5 miles but usually less than 15; just a day hike, but a fairly long day, and probably a stop for lunch.
What to buy
I won’t discuss brand names. You should find what feels right to you without major consideration of the brand. In the past when I have found a brand that works for me, I have typically looked for the same brand when it was time to replace only to find that the product is not the same or out of manufacture. Companies and products change so often now that almost every purchase I make is like starting over.
Where to buy
There are several good hiking centers from Hickory to Asheville, some very large chains and some independents. My suggestion is to start with a place close by so if you need to make a change, it won’t take a major effort. Find a place where you feel like you’re getting good service and the sales staff is more interested in your need than making a sale.
My only request is that if you take the salesperson’s time and find a fit, don’t then go to the internet to find the same product at a lower price. Remember, time is money to the store owner. Don’t take advantage of their helpful nature.
So, get your crew and gear up.
Shoes
When I talk to fellow hikers, without question, shoes are the single most import piece of gear you can own. If you have extra money to spend, spend it on shoes.
Most outdoor stores can now simulate uphill and downhill walking. Some even have replicas of the terrain you might encounter like rocks and roots. Spend all the time you need to find the right fit. You can cover the first 5 miles in almost any shoe, but mile 6 starts take a toll on your feet. The right shoe or boot will help protect you.
I look for three things: The heel cup, the arch support and the toe box.
The heel cup should be snug but not tight. A small amount of rise and fall when you walk in the store can turn into almost unbearable pain after several miles on the trail and the blisters are forming.
Usually, the arch support can be adjusted. You know, or should know, if your feet are flat or you have an exceptionally high arch. Tell the fitter so they can make recommendations. Supporting the arch is one of the main purposes of your boot.
By the way, on shoe day, wear your clean socks.
For me, if I had to pick the most important thing to fit, it would be the toe box. Expect your feet to swell. When they do, your toes will be packed together. I like a little wiggle room. A bit of a wider box allows that.
Keep your laces tight enough to prevent your foot from sliding forward on the downhills.
Also, a little hygiene note: Clip your toenails. It only takes one nail against the toe of your boot to make you wish you had never left the house. If you can no longer see or reach your toes, get some help with the clipping…and definitely get out on the trail.
I have tried both a boot and a hiking shoe. Although the shoe is much lighter, I prefer the boot. I like the ankle support. That’s up to you. Just think about your choices.
Backpack
A day hike will require a few extra items so you will need a pack to carry them. I like a backpack rather than a fanny pack. The fanny pack puts too much isolated pressure on the lower back rather than letting your shoulders carry most of the weight. If you’re not sure, try a fanny pack on a short hike. Be sure to load it as if you were going on a longer trip so you can get a feel for the weight.
Before you get to the store, think about what you would like to carry. You might consider extra socks, a tee shirt, raincoat, or a big trash bag as an emergency raincoat, certainly food, and a fair amount of water.
Discuss it with the salesperson. Most stores will fit you with the backpack then put weighted bags inside and let you walk around to get the feel.
Make sure the pack doesn’t ride on your lower back. The new packs have nice, wide, padded belts that help move the weight to your hips. The pack should not move from side to side when you walk. It should feel like part of your body.
Head gear
I like a full-brim hat. I have two. Light weight in the warm months and wool in the winter. It is best to keep the sun off your ears. Yes, sunscreen is recommended but I sometimes forget. The brim covers me. There is currently a hat maker on the market who advertises one of their hats that was eaten by an elephant. When it came out the other end, the owner washed it and said it was good as new. There are many comments I could make here but let’s move on. My advice is, try the hat on. Look in the mirror. If you look cool, you are cool. Buy it. Don’t think of elephants.
Trekking poles
This is North Carolina. If you hike, you will cross water somewhere. Trekking poles or a hiking stick will help you keep your balance. The advantage of trekking poles is that they can be shortened when you are climbing and lengthened when you head downhill. If used properly, they can provide good protection for your knees and hips. My advice: Get the poles that use levers to adjust instead of having to screw or unscrew them in order to lengthen or make the poles shorter. When you see them, you will know what I mean. Keep in mind, there is nothing wrong with a good old hiking stick.
Just a few more things.
Get a good, small flashlight. You may not return when you plan. When it gets dark on the trail it can be dangerous. A whistle is always good. Cell phones are terrific but if there is no signal, a whistle is a good way to be heard. A couple Band-Aids and an energy bar hidden away might come in handy.
Most of all, just remember, these are only suggestions. Do some research and get more help with each item when you plan to purchase. When you are on the trail, always be prepared. You will be more comfortable and most important, safe.
