Gateway Wellness Foundation announces grant recipients

Officials with the county, the city and the college have demonstrated truly exceptional collaboration, working together for the good of the people, to provide more housing on property near McDowell Technical Community College. A region rich in natural beauty, it is also rich in large and small industries. Ultimately, the goal is to provide workforce housing so people not only work here, but they can also afford to live here.

This project will result in a housing complex with 168 units spread across 12 acres.

County and city officials came together to approve the plan. Gateway Wellness Foundation reached out to Dogwood Health Trust for support, and with the expertise and oversight of Housing Assistance Corp. as the developer, the project is underway. This is the first of many collaborative strategic initiatives for Gateway, and it is anticipated to bring close to $20 million in economic activity to the region.

The Board of Gateway Wellness Foundation is laser-focused on continuing to build and grow the three avenues of support that make up its strategic plan for improving the health and well-being of the residents of Burke, McDowell, Polk and Rutherford counties, according to the news release.

“Our ongoing commitment to leveraging our abilities and assets to help the people in this region drives everything we do at Gateway,” said Norman Guthrie, chairman of Gateway Wellness Foundation’s Board of Directors. “We believe that obstacles can be overcome with support, collaboration, and perseverance. The Foundation looks forward to serving the residents and nonprofits in this community for years to come.”