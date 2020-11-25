Gateway Wellness Foundation announces grant recipients

Focusing on grant making, leverage funding, and collaborative strategic initiatives, Gateway Wellness Foundation mobilizes more than $21 million in funding and economic activity to the region.
Located in Marion, Gateway strives to improve health and wellness for the residents of Burke, McDowell, Polk and Rutherford counties. With a focus on access to care, childhood development, food insecurity, housing, and other issues that impact wellbeing, the board and staff of the Foundation spent this year working the plan they laid out in 2019, focusing initiatives to uplift the four-county service region, according to a news release.
One thing the foundation had not planned on was COVID-19.
However, faced with urgent needs in the region, the board committed to being responsive and swift in its support. Partnering with some truly exceptional community organizations -- from nonprofits to churches to local government entities -- Gateway allocated roughly 25% of its 2020 grant dollars for COVID-19 response funding, including backing programs that addressed food insecurity, telehealth, medication assistance, and diaper distribution.
Due to this unanticipated but very necessary grant support during the first half of the year, Gateway opened its 2020 grant cycle in August with roughly 75% of the available funding compared to its 2019 cycle. The Foundation received 54 applications with more than $2 million in requests for projects serving communities in all four counties that Gateway supports.
In an effort to understand the projects and community partners better, Gateway Board members participated in numerous Zoom meetings and telephone calls with applicants. One of the highest priorities of the Foundation has been to have a governing Board that accurately represents and reflects the diverse communities it serves.
As such, at the outset of 2020, Gateway added board members from Burke, Polk and Rutherford counties who brought with them a variety of professional and cultural backgrounds. This has not only served to broaden the Foundation’s appreciation of obstacles to health and wellness, but it has also inspired a desire for greater understanding of the needs that our under resourced neighbors face, and the programs that exist to meet these needs, according to the news release.
The board believes that the decision-making process for grant funding is a special and important responsibility. Because of this, members spent a great deal of time learning, understanding and acknowledging the issues applicants are addressing while focusing on solutions.
After much debate and discussion, the board granted 21 awards ranging from $2,000 to $66,000 during its regular grant cycle. The funding was distributed evenly to projects serving Burke, McDowell, Polk and Rutherford counties, with 27% going to access to health care, 27% to housing, 18% to food insecurity, 18% to childhood development and 9% to other projects. Between COVID-19 response and regular grant funding, $500,000 in support was distributed in the region.
Award recipients include:
Abounding Grace Ministry (Rutherford)
Babies Need Bottoms (Polk)
Burke United Christian Ministry (Burke)
CareNet Counseling (McDowell, Polk, Burke, Rutherford)
Center for Rural Health Innovations (Burke, McDowell)
Centro Unido Latino Americano (McDowell, Rutherford)
Chase Corner Ministries (Rutherford)
Crossnore School & Children’s Home (Polk)
Grace Community Church (McDowell)
Grahamtown Team (Rutherford)
House of Refuge Ministries (Burke, Polk, McDowell, Rutherford)
Lake Lure Classical Academy (Polk, McDowell, Rutherford)
McDowell County EMS (McDowell)
Meeting Place One (Burke)
Out of the Ashes (Polk, Rutherford)
Rutherford County Senior Center (Rutherford)
Rutherford Housing Partnership (Rutherford)
South Mountain Christian Camp (Burke, Polk, McDowell, Rutherford)
St. Luke’s Hospital (Polk, Rutherford)
Thrive (Rutherford)
Unity in the Community (Polk)
In addition to grant funding, Gateway partners with Dogwood Health Trust on the Leverage Fund. Via this program, the two organizations commit financial resources and staff to identifying grant opportunities for local government organizations and nonprofits, then providing professional grant writers, free of charge, to apply for funding. The sole purpose of the Leverage Fund is to bring federal, state, and private grant dollars into western North Carolina, according to the news release.
In partnership with Dogwood Health Trust, to date Gateway Wellness Foundation has provided consultations and/or grant writers to 17 local organizations, resulting in more than $700,000 in new grant funding for the region.
As its third component of regional support, Gateway’s collaborative strategic initiatives build partnerships with other grant making foundations, non-profits and city and county leaders to develop strategies for large initiatives, where working together achieves more impactful outcomes for the four counties it serves. The first of these strategic initiatives focuses on increasing affordable housing in McDowell County.
Without the partnership between the McDowell Economic Development Association, McDowell County Board of Commissioners, McDowell Technical Community College, the city of Marion, Housing Assistance Corporation, Dogwood Health Trust, and Gateway Wellness Foundation, this project would not be possible.
Officials with the county, the city and the college have demonstrated truly exceptional collaboration, working together for the good of the people, to provide more housing on property near McDowell Technical Community College. A region rich in natural beauty, it is also rich in large and small industries. Ultimately, the goal is to provide workforce housing so people not only work here, but they can also afford to live here.
This project will result in a housing complex with 168 units spread across 12 acres.
County and city officials came together to approve the plan. Gateway Wellness Foundation reached out to Dogwood Health Trust for support, and with the expertise and oversight of Housing Assistance Corp. as the developer, the project is underway. This is the first of many collaborative strategic initiatives for Gateway, and it is anticipated to bring close to $20 million in economic activity to the region.
The Board of Gateway Wellness Foundation is laser-focused on continuing to build and grow the three avenues of support that make up its strategic plan for improving the health and well-being of the residents of Burke, McDowell, Polk and Rutherford counties, according to the news release.
“Our ongoing commitment to leveraging our abilities and assets to help the people in this region drives everything we do at Gateway,” said Norman Guthrie, chairman of Gateway Wellness Foundation’s Board of Directors. “We believe that obstacles can be overcome with support, collaboration, and perseverance. The Foundation looks forward to serving the residents and nonprofits in this community for years to come.”
