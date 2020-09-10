Future of Marion’s BI-LO remains uncertain

The BI-LO in Marion was not included in the list of stores that are to be sold. So the future of this store remains uncertain. The local BI-LO has been at the Marion City Square since the late 1980s and has been an anchor for the shopping center.

An employee of the Marion store spoke on condition of anonymity to The McDowell News. She said the store will be closing but she and other employees have not been notified as to when it will happen.

“Since our previous announcement was made in June — where we announced the sale of 62 BI-LO and Harveys stores to Food Lion and the exploration of strategic options for the remainder of the BI-LO banner — we’ve received inquiries from a variety of interested parties,” said Joe Caldwell with Southeastern Grocers. “We continue to vet proposals from potential acquirers and conduct our due diligence for strategic options for these stores as they are presented to us. We recognize these stores are an asset to their respective communities, and we will continue to do everything within reason to meet our goal of a smooth transition for these locations by early 2021. Once confirmed and finalized, we will immediately inform our associates and customers of any news that directly impacts them or their respective stores.”