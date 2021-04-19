Friends of Fonta Flora Trail making great strides

The newly established Friends of the Fonta Flora State Trail are making great strides.
The Fonta Flora State Trail will run 100 miles from Morganton to Asheville and it will include Glen Alpine, Marion, Old Fort and Black Mountain. It will connect with other hiking and biking trails along the lake and river, through the mountains and into downtowns. The organizers are working with local governments and trail enthusiasts to make this a reality in the next few years.
Though Friends of the Fonta Flora Trail, Inc. (F3ST) was official with paperwork in February 2020, great strides have been made over the past several months making an impact on the success of the trail. A key move was acquiring funding from Marion, McDowell County, Old Fort, Black Mountain and Glen Alpine to hire a part-time executive director who started on Feb. 1, according to a news release.
With that hire, the membership program was launched. Dues help support the F3ST mission by covering operation costs. In March, an option for local businesses to support the Trail on the Ground fund was made available. This new fund is used for when municipalities and counties need to provide matching money for grants. This will double or triple the donor’s investment.
To help people learn where they can hike or bike the Fonta Flora State Trail, F3ST is hosting a series of “Hike and Learn” events. In addition to exploring the trail and local area, participants will learn from a speaker about that particular trail section. The May 1 event will be in Old Fort and June 5 will be in Marion, according to the news release.
To get more trail on the ground, the Friends of the Fonta Flora State Trail have been working with the town of Old Fort in the planning and funding of the trailhead and park beside Davidson’s Fort. In addition to the quarter of a mile of tree lined paved Fonta Flora State Trail, the trailhead and park will include restrooms, parking, a dog park, bike garden, central green space and a picnic pavilion area.
An application for a North Carolina Parks and Recreation Trust Fund (PARTF) grant application is being submitted for $330,000 to help in funding for this new trailhead in Old Fort. This grant requires an equal match and that will come from $100,000 each. The more than $300,000 in matching money will come from McDowell County, the town of Old Fort, an anonymous donor, $25,000 from McDowell Trails Association, and $5,000 from community donations.
The largest effort by the Friends of the Fonta Flora State Trail right now is meeting with the municipalities and counties that will host it. The F3ST members are meeting with local and area officials to document the trail’s status (completed, in the planning, seeking funding and the like) to make sure it is finished in 10 years. Officials from Burke County, McDowell County, Marion and Morganton met at Lake James State Park in March to get updates and information. Officials from Black Mountain, Asheville and Buncombe County will be meeting this month, according to the news release.
You can learn more about Friends of the Fonta Flora State Trail at www.fontaflorastatetrail.com and more news at https://fontaflorastatetrail.com/category/info/