Friends of Fonta Flora Trail making great strides

The newly established Friends of the Fonta Flora State Trail are making great strides.

The Fonta Flora State Trail will run 100 miles from Morganton to Asheville and it will include Glen Alpine, Marion, Old Fort and Black Mountain. It will connect with other hiking and biking trails along the lake and river, through the mountains and into downtowns. The organizers are working with local governments and trail enthusiasts to make this a reality in the next few years.

Though Friends of the Fonta Flora Trail, Inc. (F3ST) was official with paperwork in February 2020, great strides have been made over the past several months making an impact on the success of the trail. A key move was acquiring funding from Marion, McDowell County, Old Fort, Black Mountain and Glen Alpine to hire a part-time executive director who started on Feb. 1, according to a news release.

With that hire, the membership program was launched. Dues help support the F3ST mission by covering operation costs. In March, an option for local businesses to support the Trail on the Ground fund was made available. This new fund is used for when municipalities and counties need to provide matching money for grants. This will double or triple the donor’s investment.