Friday update: McDowell exceeds 400 coronavirus cases (copy)

The McDowell County Health Department has been notified that 30 additional McDowell County residents have tested positive for novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
“Currently, we are unable to identify a specific source of transmission because all areas of the community are affected,” said regional Public Health Director Karen Powell. “Every time you leave your home, you are vulnerable to contracting COVID-19. Please continue to wear a mask, wash your hands and avoid mass gatherings. We are dedicated and committed to keeping you safe and protecting the community. McDowell County continues to be strong! Who are you wearing your mask for?”
This brings the total number of positives to 412 in McDowell County. There have been 7,469 people tested, 6,440 negative results and 617 tests are pending results. Presently, there are 147 individuals in quarantine, 260 out of quarantine and five deaths.
The Health Department is working diligently to get in touch with all contacts of positives to offer testing. Health officials continue to quarantine all positives for 14 days. It is critical for Public Health to be ahead of the transmission risk by isolating anyone who has been exposed.
“We cannot lose focus of this serious situation, which is to stop the transmission of COVID-19 and to save lives,” said Powell.
If an individual would like to be tested, they can call the hotline at 828-527-6687. The operator will ask a list of questions and will provide the caller with the appropriate instructions based upon the answers given. The hours of operation for this hotline are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days per week.
If you are having a medical emergency, call 911 and inform the dispatcher that you have symptoms of COVID-19.
Additional statistics related to COVID-19 testing in McDowell County can be found by visiting http://www.mcdowellem.com/covid-19.html
Free COVID-19 testing will be conducted at the following locations via a drive-thru setup:
• McDowell County Health Department; Monday, July 27 from 9-11 a.m.
• McDowell County Health Department; Friday, July 31 from 9-11 a.m.
Concerned about COVID-19?
