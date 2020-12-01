Free and accessible: McDowell testing sites help prevent the spread of COVID-19

Foothills Health District and McDowell County Emergency Services have made COVID-19 testing a priority since March when the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Over the last eight months, more than 107 testing sites have been held.

The next one will be held Wednesday, Dec. 2 at the McDowell County Health Department from 9-11 a.m. Another one will be held Friday, Dec. 4 again at the McDowell County Health Department from 9-11 a.m.

Free testing has taken down transportation and financial barriers for those being tested. It's also made sure that those that are infected with COVID-19 get proper care and don't accidentally infect individuals they would otherwise be around, according to a news release.

“By offering mass testing we are able to identify positives individuals and get them, their families, and their contacts quarantined,” said Public Health Director Karen Powell. “By doing so, we reduce the risk of transmission to the community.”

Since mid-summer, most testing sites have been at the Health Department because it's a central location, but public health is still open to hosting testing sites in different regions of the county to reach those who may otherwise go without a test.