Free and accessible: McDowell testing sites help prevent the spread of COVID-19

Foothills Health District and McDowell County Emergency Services have made COVID-19 testing a priority since March when the COVID-19 pandemic began.
Over the last eight months, more than 107 testing sites have been held.
The next one will be held Wednesday, Dec. 2 at the McDowell County Health Department from 9-11 a.m. Another one will be held Friday, Dec. 4 again at the McDowell County Health Department from 9-11 a.m.
Free testing has taken down transportation and financial barriers for those being tested. It's also made sure that those that are infected with COVID-19 get proper care and don't accidentally infect individuals they would otherwise be around, according to a news release.
“By offering mass testing we are able to identify positives individuals and get them, their families, and their contacts quarantined,” said Public Health Director Karen Powell. “By doing so, we reduce the risk of transmission to the community.”
Support Local Journalism
Since mid-summer, most testing sites have been at the Health Department because it's a central location, but public health is still open to hosting testing sites in different regions of the county to reach those who may otherwise go without a test.
“Our No. 1 goal since testing began is to make testing fast, easy and efficient,” said McDowell Emergency Services Director William Kehler. “On the news, you see where people wait four to six hours to receive a COVID-19 test. Even at testing sites where we've conducted more than 200 tests, the wait has only been around 10-15 minutes.”
The exponential spread of COVID-19 in McDowell County has been prevented thanks to the community’s adherence to the 3 Ws (Wash your hands, Wait at least 6-feet apart and Wear a Mask) and weekly community testing events.
“We know the faster that we can contain the virus, the faster people quarantine and don't expose others,” said Kehler. “We can significantly cut the transmission within the community by providing free testing. By identifying positives and getting them into quarantine we are protecting family, friends, neighbors. We're also protecting the local economy by keeping our positivity rate at a manageable level.”
Hosting each testing site wouldn't be possible without the collaboration of health care professionals, community organizations and public safety, according to the news release.
“Paramedics, nurses and other healthcare professionals make up the testing team,” said Kehler. “We've had administrative and clerical support from various community agencies including the West Marion Community Forum, Marion East Community Forum and Foothills Food Hub. Several fire departments, Marion Police Department and the McDowell County Sheriff's Office have also helped with traffic control.”
Foothills Health District and McDowell Emergency Services’ goal is to continue free, community testing for as long as necessary. Both entities hope that this readily-available tool will help them limit the spread of COVID-19 and save lives.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!