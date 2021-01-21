Former Old Fort Alderman Chris Yarbrough dies at 77

In 2011, Yarbrough sought another term on the board. At that time, the big issues in Old Fort were high water bills and the need for a hotel or motel. Davidson’s Fort Historical Park was being built as a way to attract more tourists to the town.

“We can see from all of the empty store buildings downtown, we need more businesses,” said Yarbrough to The McDowell News in 2011. “The town board along with merchants in town and the local and county Chambers of Commerce must seek more stores. We should also seek small shop-type businesses such as are in the town of Black Mountain. Also the town board should seek businesses that would support our tourist industry, such as motels and restaurants. The town board should also seek more and better jobs for the people of the area. The town board must engage in economic planning in conjunction with local industrial leaders, county industrial leaders, and state industrial leaders. State legislators should also be consulted. Also we need to work with the N.C. State League of Municipalities and get their help in developing the town’s economics growth.”