Former Old Fort Alderman Chris Yarbrough dies at 77

Former Alderman Chris Yarbrough is being remembered for his dedication to the town of Old Fort, its people and his involvement in numerous civic activities.
Yarbrough, who served for 13 years as a member of the Old Fort Board of Aldermen, died Friday, Jan. 15, at age 77. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at Ashelawn Gardens of Memory in Asheville, according to his obituary.
Alderman Wayne Stafford, who is also a former Old Fort mayor, told The McDowell News he will be there to say farewell to his long-time friend.
“He was always a dedicated alderman,” said Stafford of Yarbrough. “He was always easy to work with.”
Yarbrough was also a good Christian man who wanted to help the town prosper, Stafford said.
“He was always dedicated to the town,” said Stafford.
Yarbrough served on the Old Fort Board of Aldermen for 13 years from 1990 to 2003, according to Town Clerk and Finance Officer Renee Taylor.
“I am deeply saddened with the passing of former Alderman Chris Yarbrough,” she told The McDowell News. “He worked well with the other members of the board with whom he served and strived to help make the town a more prosperous and enjoyable place for residents and visitors alike. My thoughts and prayers are with the family.”
In 2011, Yarbrough sought another term on the board. At that time, the big issues in Old Fort were high water bills and the need for a hotel or motel. Davidson’s Fort Historical Park was being built as a way to attract more tourists to the town.
“We can see from all of the empty store buildings downtown, we need more businesses,” said Yarbrough to The McDowell News in 2011. “The town board along with merchants in town and the local and county Chambers of Commerce must seek more stores. We should also seek small shop-type businesses such as are in the town of Black Mountain. Also the town board should seek businesses that would support our tourist industry, such as motels and restaurants. The town board should also seek more and better jobs for the people of the area. The town board must engage in economic planning in conjunction with local industrial leaders, county industrial leaders, and state industrial leaders. State legislators should also be consulted. Also we need to work with the N.C. State League of Municipalities and get their help in developing the town’s economics growth.”
In his bid for another term, Yarbrough said he knew how to get things done.
“The qualities I think I have are experience (17 years in local government),” he told The McDowell News in 2011. “Also because the citizens of Old Fort are its government, I can listen to their needs and wants and speak for them, not the needs or wants of the board and mayor.”
When he served on the board, Yarbrough had a background of years of being self-employed. He had worked in everything from real estate to the federal government.
He was also a former member of the McDowell County Planning Board and chairman of the Old Fort Board of Elections from 1986 to 1989. He also had been an active member of the Isothermal Planning Board and the North Carolina League of Municipalities’ State Economic Development Board.
In addition to his local government work, Yarbrough was a leader of the Old Fort Kiwanis Club, the local 4-H program and a Scoutmaster for the Boy Scouts of America. He was a member of the Old Fort Ruritan and the Joppa Masonic Lodge in Old Fort.
Stafford said that Old Fort lost another leader last week. Sherry Burnette died Thursday, Jan. 14. She was the executive director for the Old Fort Crisis Ministry and she served with Meals on Wheels until her death, Stafford said.