Former Commissioner John English passes away

At that time, a lot of McDowell residents were upset about the new values for their properties and fearful of higher taxes. Davis, a Republican, said he and English were good friends despite their political differences and worked well together on the board.

“He was a good commissioner,” said Davis. “He was good to work with.”

Davis said English did a very good job conducting the meetings when he was the chairman.

“He kept them from going on so long while making sure that the members of the public who came were recognized,” said Davis to The McDowell News.

Along with serving his local community, English worked as a dairy farmer his entire life and was devoted to the farm in North Cove his grandfather began in 1900. He worked alongside his father and later his sons and grandson every day until one week before his death. He loved his friends, family, animals and land. He was a mentor to young farmers and promoted agriculture in McDowell County, according to his obituary.

“I knew his family and I knew that they were good people and it was really an honor to serve with him,” said Davis of his late friend.