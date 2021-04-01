Former Commissioner John English passes away

John English, who served McDowell County as a commissioner in the early 1980s and throughout his life as a leader in the North Cove community, passed away Tuesday at the age of 83.
English died at his home on the family dairy farm in North Cove where he lived his entire life.
English grew up on the family dairy farm and was a graduate of North Cove High School. He briefly attended North Carolina State University before returning home to help his father on the farm. He was loyal to his community, church, friends and family, according to his obituary.
English was a founding member of the Ashford-North Cove Volunteer Fire Department. He was also a lifelong member of Concord United Methodist Church serving as Sunday School teacher and member of the administrative council and trustees.
In the early 1980s, he served all of McDowell as a county commissioner. A Democrat, he was elected to the board in 1980 and his service lasted until December 1984. During his term, he was the commission chairman in 1983 and 1984, according to county officials.
Former Commissioner Haskell Davis served alongside English and he remembers their time together.
“We both served at a time when they were protesting taxes,” said Davis to The McDowell News. “One of the reasons I was elected is I promised to keep taxes down.”
At that time, a lot of McDowell residents were upset about the new values for their properties and fearful of higher taxes. Davis, a Republican, said he and English were good friends despite their political differences and worked well together on the board.
“He was a good commissioner,” said Davis. “He was good to work with.”
Davis said English did a very good job conducting the meetings when he was the chairman.
“He kept them from going on so long while making sure that the members of the public who came were recognized,” said Davis to The McDowell News.
Along with serving his local community, English worked as a dairy farmer his entire life and was devoted to the farm in North Cove his grandfather began in 1900. He worked alongside his father and later his sons and grandson every day until one week before his death. He loved his friends, family, animals and land. He was a mentor to young farmers and promoted agriculture in McDowell County, according to his obituary.
“I knew his family and I knew that they were good people and it was really an honor to serve with him,” said Davis of his late friend.
A memorial service will be held today at 2 p.m. at Concord United Methodist Church with Rev. Joe Rightmyer officiating. A visitation will be held two hours prior to the service from noon until 2 p.m. at the church.