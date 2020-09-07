Flavors on Main moves to bigger location, becomes general store

The couple looked around at different places in Marion and knew they wanted to stay in the downtown area. They found what they needed at the former location of The Six Pack Factory. The owners of that business had already made extensive renovations and upgrades to the old building space.

This location has 2,600 square feet on the main floor and 3,300 square feet in the second floor, around 6,000 square feet total.

This larger space allows the Watsons to have social distancing and expand their products as well. They have added three new oils, three dark balsamics and three white balsamics to their lineup.

It also means Flavors on Main can become a general store, kind of like the Mast General Store. At the upgraded Flavors on Main, you can find old-fashioned barrel candy, beef jerky and Moon Pies. There are cheeses from English Farmstead in North Cove and Ashe County, along with Bruce Brown’s pimento cheese. Doug and Debbie also sell Lodge cookwear and French-made pots and pans.

This larger space gives Doug and Debbie more room to showcase their line of Bob Timberlake outdoor furniture and Buck Stoves.

“This space gives us more room to showcase our line of furniture,” said Doug.