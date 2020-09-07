Flavors on Main moves to bigger location, becomes general store

Two years after it first opened, Flavors on Main has moved to a new and bigger location and has expanded its offerings to become a top-quality general store for downtown Marion.
In April 2018, owners Doug and Debbie Watson opened Flavors on Main in a small 500-square-foot space at 19 N. Main St. This intimate store had shelves lined with numerous spices and seasonings, loose-leaf teas, imported Italian pasta, sauces, olives, local honey and much more. Their merchandise included 24 different flavored oils and balsamics along with three single varietals of extra virgin olive oils. The Watsons wanted to bring their passion for good food and international flavors to Marion’s Main Street
“We are not a franchise,” said Doug Watson to The McDowell News in April 2018. “We want this to be a homegrown store. We don’t want someone else dictate what they want the store to be. We want the customers to dictate what the store should be.”
Since their grand opening, Flavors on Main proved to be a big hit among customers, both locally and outside of McDowell County. Now, the business is located in a much larger location at 49 S. Main St.
The Watsons said they needed a larger space for their store, especially now during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Due to COVID-19, we realized we needed a larger space and allow for social distancing,” Doug Watson told The McDowell News. “We took a leap of faith.”
The couple looked around at different places in Marion and knew they wanted to stay in the downtown area. They found what they needed at the former location of The Six Pack Factory. The owners of that business had already made extensive renovations and upgrades to the old building space.
This location has 2,600 square feet on the main floor and 3,300 square feet in the second floor, around 6,000 square feet total.
This larger space allows the Watsons to have social distancing and expand their products as well. They have added three new oils, three dark balsamics and three white balsamics to their lineup.
It also means Flavors on Main can become a general store, kind of like the Mast General Store. At the upgraded Flavors on Main, you can find old-fashioned barrel candy, beef jerky and Moon Pies. There are cheeses from English Farmstead in North Cove and Ashe County, along with Bruce Brown’s pimento cheese. Doug and Debbie also sell Lodge cookwear and French-made pots and pans.
This larger space gives Doug and Debbie more room to showcase their line of Bob Timberlake outdoor furniture and Buck Stoves.
“This space gives us more room to showcase our line of furniture,” said Doug.
They are also dealers of the Big Green Egg, which is popular for those who enjoy grilling their food outdoors.
“Whenever we add a product, we try to make sure no other small business locally is carrying it,” said Doug.
The Lodge cookwear and the Big Green Egg are examples of this. “We don’t want to step on the toes of other small businesses,” he added.
But probably the biggest addition to expanded Flavors on Main is the tea bar, located in back part of the store. This is something new for Marion.
When the Watsons moved into this space, there was an existing bar in the back of the building. They didn’t want to tear the bar out so they decided to serve something that wasn’t alcohol.
“We have 60 loose-leaf teas so why don’t we offer a tea bar?” said Debbie.
They have bubble teas and fruit smoothies, along with the hot and iced loose teas.
Their tea bar had a soft opening during the last week of August.
“It has been a huge hit,” said Debbie. “We have expanded our accessories that go with the tea experience.”
As at their original location, the Watsons really emphasize local products like English Farmstead Cheese and locally made honey. They sell attractive baseball caps made by T&S Designs, a business operated by Sarah Barrier Jacobs of Refinery 13 and Tegan Strautmann Sacco of Turtle Laboratories. The store carries products from Asheville and other parts of North Carolina like hot sauces and jams and jellies.
Metal artwork from Turtle Laboratories can be bought at Flavors on Main. The store has formed partnerships with other Main Street Heroes like Mr. Bob’s Do-Nuts and Ingenious Coffee Roasters.
“We’re very excited to be right beside Shuck’s Pearls,” said Doug.
Interestingly, Ingenious Coffee Roasters recently moved to a bigger location on Main Street and McDowell Local plans to do the same.
In addition to all these new products and the tea bar, Flavors on Main was able to promote employee RaeLeigh Burneisen from a part-time position to becoming the full-time manager. Another part-time position was added.
And the building itself is going to get some more fixing up. The sign from Turtle Laboratories will be mounted on the front, which will be given a new coat of paint and the awning will be cleaned.
“It’s going to pop,” said Doug.
As they embark on their third year of operating, Doug and Debbie Watson said Flavors on Main has evolved from small beginnings to become a destination in its own right.
“Marion needed a general store,” said Doug. “We want this to be a magnet store to pull people in from all over.”
For more information, visit their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/flavorsonmain.
