Flag Day program to be held Monday at Historic Carson House

A special program to commemorate Flag Day and local veterans of the Vietnam War will take place Monday at Historic Carson House.

The USA Vietnam War 50 Year Commemoration, the Greenlee Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) and American Legion Post 56 will partner to present a free program on Flag Day, June 14 at 5 p.m. in the Jubilee Arbor at the Historic Carson House.

Vietnam War-era veterans in attendance will be honored by the presentation of a commemorative pin and proclamation. Veterans who served during the time of the Vietnam War between Nov. 1, 1955 and May 15, 1975 are eligible for this recognition, according to a news release.

Beginning on Memorial Day 2012, the federal government partnered with private organizations and communities all across America to participate in the commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War. This is a 13-year program to honor and give thanks to a generation of proud Americans who saw our country through one of the most challenging missions our country ever faced.

Flag Day, commemorates the date in 1777 when the United States approved the design for its first national flag.