Flag Day program to be held Monday at Historic Carson House

A special program to commemorate Flag Day and local veterans of the Vietnam War will take place Monday at Historic Carson House.
The USA Vietnam War 50 Year Commemoration, the Greenlee Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) and American Legion Post 56 will partner to present a free program on Flag Day, June 14 at 5 p.m. in the Jubilee Arbor at the Historic Carson House.
Vietnam War-era veterans in attendance will be honored by the presentation of a commemorative pin and proclamation. Veterans who served during the time of the Vietnam War between Nov. 1, 1955 and May 15, 1975 are eligible for this recognition, according to a news release.
Beginning on Memorial Day 2012, the federal government partnered with private organizations and communities all across America to participate in the commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War. This is a 13-year program to honor and give thanks to a generation of proud Americans who saw our country through one of the most challenging missions our country ever faced.
Flag Day, commemorates the date in 1777 when the United States approved the design for its first national flag.
It is celebrated each year on June 14. At that time, the approved flag had 13 red and white stripes with a blue square in the top left corner with 13 stars arranged in a circle.
The national flag, with 13 red and white stripes and 50 stars on a blue background has been the official flag of the United States since July 4, 1960 after the addition of Hawaii as the 50th state. (Hawaii was admitted on August 21, 1959 and stars to the flag are only added on July 4 following the admission of the state)
Included in the programing will be a flag retirement ceremony, patriotic music, presentation of the services, the POW ritual and recognition of the Vietnam era veterans from McDowell County, according to the news release.
For more information, call 828-724-4948.