Five more McDowell residents test positive for COVID-19. Homebound residents can contact call center

More than 2.1 million people in North Carolina have been fully vaccinated. That includes more than one-quarter of the state's adult population and one-fifth of all North Carolinians, health officials said.

North Carolina is receiving more first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, which health officials said should help the state meet growing demand.

More than 391,000 doses arrived in the state this week, up from 326,780 the week before and 223,120 at this time last month, The News & Observer reported Tuesday. The latest uptick was mostly due to a rise in shipments of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which requires one shot.

Since December, the state has been offering the vaccine to people in certain groups most at risk from getting seriously sick from COVID-19. But vaccine eligibility is expanding to everyone ages 16 and older on Wednesday.

"Because of the hard work of providers and commitment of North Carolinians to take their shot, we're getting people vaccinated more quickly than we predicted," Gov. Roy Cooper told reporters Tuesday. "This will help us turn the corner on the pandemic even sooner."

The News & Observer of Raleigh contributed to this report.