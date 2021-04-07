Five more McDowell residents test positive for COVID-19. Homebound residents can contact call center

On Wednesday, the first day that anyone 16 or older could sign up for a vaccine, the McDowell County Health Department reported five additional McDowell County residents had tested positive for COVID-19.
The latest report means McDowell has a total number of 4,914 positive cases since the pandemic began last year.
There have been 42,488 tests conducted, 37,558 negative results and 16 tests are pending results. At the time of Wednesday’s report, there were 44 individuals in quarantine, 4,793 out of quarantine and 77 deaths. McDowell County’s 14-day positivity rate is 7.7%, according to a news release.
First dose vaccine appointments can be booked online by visiting http://www.myspot.nc.gov and searching for Grace Community Church or by calling the Vaccine Call Center at 828-803-4552. The Pfizer vaccine is approved for individuals 16 years of age and older. The Moderna vaccine is approved for individuals 18 years of age and older.
Homebound citizens who want the vaccine but are unable to reach the clinic at Grace Community Church are encouraged to contact the Vaccine Call Center for further assistance.
In partnership with the Community Paramedic Program, homebound residents can have the vaccine delivered and administered at their home.
McDowell County vaccine doses administered:
• First doses: 12,608
• Second doses: 8,907
• Total doses administered: 21,515
Free COVID-19 testing will take place at the McDowell County Health Department; Monday, April 12 from 8:30-10 a.m.
To view McDowell County’s COVID-19 Data Dashboard, go to http://www.mcdowellem.com/covid-19-information.html
State update
At least 924,810 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus and 12,212 have died since March 2020, according to state health officials.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,380 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, up from 870 the day before.
Twenty-three additional coronavirus-related deaths were reported Wednesday. Deaths don't all occur on the day the state reports them, and the state health department revises its daily figures as information becomes available.
At least 1,025 people in North Carolina were reported hospitalized with the coronavirus as of Wednesday, up from 982 on Tuesday.
As of Monday, the latest day for which data is available, 6.7% of coronavirus tests were reported positive. Health officials have said 5% or lower is the target rate to slow the spread of the virus.
More than 2.1 million people in North Carolina have been fully vaccinated. That includes more than one-quarter of the state's adult population and one-fifth of all North Carolinians, health officials said.
North Carolina is receiving more first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, which health officials said should help the state meet growing demand.
More than 391,000 doses arrived in the state this week, up from 326,780 the week before and 223,120 at this time last month, The News & Observer reported Tuesday. The latest uptick was mostly due to a rise in shipments of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which requires one shot.
Since December, the state has been offering the vaccine to people in certain groups most at risk from getting seriously sick from COVID-19. But vaccine eligibility is expanding to everyone ages 16 and older on Wednesday.
"Because of the hard work of providers and commitment of North Carolinians to take their shot, we're getting people vaccinated more quickly than we predicted," Gov. Roy Cooper told reporters Tuesday. "This will help us turn the corner on the pandemic even sooner."
The News & Observer of Raleigh contributed to this report.