First things first: Make dinner plans before embarking on Young's Ridge Trail

Step one: Find a good place to have dinner.
For me, I like to go to a good steakhouse and treat myself. There are a few between Hickory and Asheville. Once reservations are made, everything else falls into place.
Step two: Hike this loop and you should finish feeling pretty good and have an appetite. I hope you can hike it with a few friends and spend a few hours afterwards just enjoying life.
Young’s Ridge Loop
Difficulty: Strenuous in the beginning then mostly moderate.
Shoes: A hiking shoe will work but if you like a little more ankle support, I recommend a boot. I would not recommend a running shoe or light weight walking shoe.
Time: Expect to spend 4 - 7 hours for the complete loop. Many of you hike much faster so just use this as a suggestion.
Distance: Total distance to complete the loop is about 10 miles.
Safety: The first half is all uphill, so I have rated this as a moderate to strenuous hike. As I see it, the biggest safety factor will be the bicycles. Most riders ride up the paved Point Lookout Trail and return on the narrow, at times, Young’s Ridge Trail. Be very alert. Some of the switchbacks are blind to both the uphill hiker and the downhill biker. Always be looking and listening for the riders. If you are hiking in a group, spread out so every hiker has a place to get off the trail for the bikers. When you see or hear the bike, call out to your group.
Fall, winter and spring provide much less canopy, so you won’t have as much shade, but the milder temperatures make for a good hike. Bring plenty of water. Carry your day pack.
Courtesy: I have never had a problem with the bike issue. I just hiked this trail a few days ago and encountered several riders. All were courteous. Don’t expect a long conversation as they pass. They’re concentrating on the trail. Downhill riders will call out if they see you. Uphill riders may not say much but you’ll hear them trying to breathe long before they get to you. I have made it a point to ask riders how they feel about hikers on the trail. All expect to share the trail and are comfortable doing so.
HOW TO GET THERE:
Find your way to the big arrowhead in the middle of Old Fort. At the arrowhead, take old U.S. 70 W toward Asheville. In less than a quarter mile, make a right turn, continuing on old U.S. 70. You’ll see a sign pointing to Andrews Geyser. Stay on this road until it ends in about 3 ½ miles. You should see the sign pointing to the geyser on the right and the Old Fort picnic grounds on the left. You can park in the picnic grounds. Be aware of the closing time. If you are concerned about your return time, use the trail head parking for the Point Lookout Trail and walk back to the picnic grounds to begin your hike. You should also see the brown sign pointing to the Point Lookout Trail. This hike ends at the Forest Service gate at the Point Lookout trail so either parking spot will work.
(If my instructions aren’t helpful, you can go to Google Maps).
The trail starts at the picnic grounds. Go to the rock drinking fountain and look to the woods behind it. You’ll see the trail marker.
THE TRAIL:
From the start, the trail is narrow and winding. The gentle incline quickly gives way to a steep- to very-steep trail. The next mile or so is probably the toughest part of the entire hike. You will be climbing up to Young’s Ridge. This trail is narrow, sometimes slick, and has numerous blind corners. Be alert.
Once you reach the top of the trail, look to the left for a marker. These days, it’s hard to find. It is just a post with an arrow drawn on it. From here, you are ridge-running up to Kitsuma Peak. For me, this is the best part of the outing. There will be, at times, terrific views on both sides of the trail. Off to the right, you’ll get a glimpse of the Point Lookout paved trail that will be your return route. To the left and below is Interstate 40. You have about 2 miles to hike along the ridge. Don’t rush it. Take a couple of breaks and have a snack. In my opinion, this will be the area and the time that you will remember and enjoy when you reflect on the trip.
After climbing for a while, the ridge trail will dip into a small saddle between a couple of hills. Then, another short climb to the intersection of Young’s Ridge and the Kitsuma Peak trail. At the intersection, Kitsuma is off to your right. It’s a short hike to the summit. Worth the time if you haven’t been.
Either from the intersection or the summit, it’s all downhill from here. Follow the switchbacks down to the gradual trail that leads to Kitsuma parking. It’s all paved from here. Past the parking and on to Yates Ave. Make a right turn and follow the road. It will become Mill Creek Rd., which will lead you to the top gate of the Point Lookout Trail.
From here, it’s a cruise. All downhill. All paved. Use this time to stretch your legs and to reflect on the hike. Don’t forget to look to the right, across the valley, to the range of hills that you just conquered.
Now, you have a decision to make before you reach the car. Do you want butter or sour cream on your baked potato? I like both.
Note: There is more information on the Point Lookout hike and the Kitsuma Peak trail in previous issues of this newspaper. Also, you can Google, “Afield in WNC” and find those trails.
