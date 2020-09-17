First things first: Make dinner plans before embarking on Young's Ridge Trail

From the start, the trail is narrow and winding. The gentle incline quickly gives way to a steep- to very-steep trail. The next mile or so is probably the toughest part of the entire hike. You will be climbing up to Young’s Ridge. This trail is narrow, sometimes slick, and has numerous blind corners. Be alert.

Once you reach the top of the trail, look to the left for a marker. These days, it’s hard to find. It is just a post with an arrow drawn on it. From here, you are ridge-running up to Kitsuma Peak. For me, this is the best part of the outing. There will be, at times, terrific views on both sides of the trail. Off to the right, you’ll get a glimpse of the Point Lookout paved trail that will be your return route. To the left and below is Interstate 40. You have about 2 miles to hike along the ridge. Don’t rush it. Take a couple of breaks and have a snack. In my opinion, this will be the area and the time that you will remember and enjoy when you reflect on the trip.