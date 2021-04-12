Filtration supplier to Invest $26 million in Hickory

RALEIGH – Gusmer Enterprises, Inc., a manufacturer of filtration and fermentation products, will create 73 new jobs in Catawba County, Gov.Roy Cooper announced today. The company will invest $26.5 million to build a production facility in Hickory.

“We are excited to welcome Gusmer Enterprises to our state,” said Governor Cooper. “When growing manufacturers choose North Carolina, it highlights the company’s confidence in our state’s workforce and resilient economy."

Gusmer Enterprises is a leading supplier of fermentation, filtration and processing aids and equipment for the beverage, food and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. A family-owned company for almost 100 years, Gusmer’s filtration and fermentations products are used in a variety of industrial and commercial applications. The 135,000-square foot GMP manufacturing facility in Hickory will be Gusmer’s third plant and will support the production of filtering devices for liquids including COVID-19 treatments.

