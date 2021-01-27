Fat Boys’ Burritos in Marion damaged by fire

A popular Marion restaurant is closed for the foreseeable future after a fire caused considerable damage to its structure and equipment.
At 12:42 a.m. Wednesday, firefighters with the Marion Fire Department received a call about a structure fire at Fat Boys’ Burritos & More located at 1700 N. Main St. on the five lane in Marion. The first firefighters on the scene found a fire burning in the rear of the building. Due to the size of the building, Marion Fire Department requested additional departments for assistance, according to Fire Chief Ray McDaniel.
No one was in the building at the time of the fire and there were no injuries to residents or emergency personnel. The fire appeared to have started in the kitchen/laundry area of the back part of the building. It also damaged another section of the building where a pet store was once located.
“The fire does not appear to be suspicious and the cause is undetermined due to the extent of damage to the contents and the structure,” the fire chief said to The McDowell News. “Further investigation will have to be made by the proper authorities to determine if the building is a total loss.”
The fire and emergency crews were on the scene a little more than three hours. Firefighters from Hankins-North Fork, Pleasant Gardens, Nebo, Glenwood, Sugar Hill-Montford Cove and Dysartsville assisted the Marion Fire Department. McDowell EMS, McDowell Rescue, McDowell County Sheriff’s Office and Marion Police Department were also there.
Later in the day, Caleb Parker, owner of Fat Boys’ Burritos, issued a statement on Facebook.
“We will be closed for the foreseeable future until we can rebuild and reopen,” Parker posted in a statement on Facebook. “I don’t have all the answers right now but we will press on in time. There will always be more business to be had, but no one was hurt (except for my heart) and that’s all that matters. Please be patient with us as we try to figure out what’s next in the endeavor.”
Through the McDowell Chamber of Commerce, Parker issued another statement to The McDowell News.
“We are dealing with an incredibly difficult situation,” he said in the statement. “We’re going to let the professionals do their jobs and get the facts before we make a statement. I am just grateful no one was hurt. You can replace things but not people. I will be working closely with the fire officials to make sure they have what they need to do their job. I have every confidence in them.”
Fat Boys’ Burritos & More formally opened for business in November 2016 with a long line of customers waiting their turn for a burrito or quesadilla. Parker, who also owns Smokey Que’s barbecue restaurant right next door, said in 2016 Fat Boys’ Burritos would be unlike other Mexican restaurants. Fat Boys would be a place where you can “build your own” burrito, taco, quesadilla or salad and be kind of like Urban Burrito in Asheville or Jimmy John’s.
“We’re looking to open an entirely different concept in one of our buildings,” said Parker in June 2016. “I think we’ve come up with something that is different than what Marion has to offer. I believe that this can work.”
After getting a building reuse grant, Parker quickly went to work transforming that empty section that had been one eatery after another into something unique for Marion. He had corrugated metal walls, stainless steel accents and appliances installed. The wooden tables were handmade and chalkboards were placed with menu items. The whole eatery featured bright colors.
“It would be a fun restaurant,” said Parker to The McDowell News in 2016.
His concept worked and Fat Boys’ Burritos proved to be a hit in the local community. Parker and his employees also worked hard at delivering meals in their colorful and distinctive cars.
At noon Wednesday, a distraught and exhausted Parker was surveying the extensive damage to his building and business. Fat Boys’ Burritos has 10 employees.
“Eleven lives shattered,” he said of himself and his workers.
But he added Fat Boys’ Burritos & More will be back.