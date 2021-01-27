Fat Boys’ Burritos in Marion damaged by fire

Later in the day, Caleb Parker, owner of Fat Boys’ Burritos, issued a statement on Facebook.

“We will be closed for the foreseeable future until we can rebuild and reopen,” Parker posted in a statement on Facebook. “I don’t have all the answers right now but we will press on in time. There will always be more business to be had, but no one was hurt (except for my heart) and that’s all that matters. Please be patient with us as we try to figure out what’s next in the endeavor.”

Through the McDowell Chamber of Commerce, Parker issued another statement to The McDowell News.

“We are dealing with an incredibly difficult situation,” he said in the statement. “We’re going to let the professionals do their jobs and get the facts before we make a statement. I am just grateful no one was hurt. You can replace things but not people. I will be working closely with the fire officials to make sure they have what they need to do their job. I have every confidence in them.”