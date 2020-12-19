Families of Green Berets enjoy special weekend in Marion thanks to supportive businesses

Through the Green Beret Foundation, he was able to have Deanna Sartor and her children flown from Colorado Springs to Marion for some special events this weekend.

“As the family is alone in Colorado, we are flying the four of them back here to sponsor some events for the family as well as allow them to celebrate a Christmas with Deanna’s brother in Atlanta,” said Burgin.

J.P. Gonzales is an active duty Green Beret who served alongside Sartor and considered him a mentor. For this trip, Gonzales and his family agreed to be escorts for the Sartor family.

The Sartor family and the Gonzales family are enjoying lodging and baseball facilities at Big League Camp. Burgin is the uncle of Jennifer Whitson, who is the wife of Big League Camp co-owner Dennis Whitson.

In addition to the camping and baseball fun, Gonzales and the Sartor children are enjoying bear hunting in the mountains of McDowell County. Stryder Sartor had said that going on a bear hunting trip has been a dream of his. Local bear hunters came out in force to help him realize this dream.

The family came here Wednesday night from Colorado and started hunting Thursday morning.