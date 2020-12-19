Families of Green Berets enjoy special weekend in Marion thanks to supportive businesses

The families of two Army Green Berets, one of whom who made the ultimate sacrifice in Afghanistan, are enjoying a fun-filled weekend in Marion thanks to the efforts of the Green Beret Foundation and local business owners.
Sgt. Maj. James G. “Ryan” Sartor served as a Green Beret with 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne).
Sartor joined the U.S. Army in June 2001 and was assigned to the 3rd Infantry Division as an infantryman. After he completed the Special Forces Qualification Course, he was assigned to the 10th Special Forces Group based at Fort Carson in Colorado. He was deployed numerous times to both Iraq and Afghanistan. In July 2019, he was killed during combat operations in Faryab province, Afghanistan. The 40-year-old Sartor died from injuries caused by enemy small arms fire, according to a Defense Department news release.
Sartor left behind a wife, Deanna, a 17-year-old son Stryder, a 14-year-old daughter Grace and an 11-year-old son Garrett. The family still lives in Colorado Springs where the 10th Special Forces Group is based.
Larry Burgin is a native of Marion and is active with the Green Beret Foundation. The mission of this foundation is to “honor our commitment to Green Berets past and present by providing Special Forces soldiers and their families with emergency, immediate, and ongoing support.”
Through the Green Beret Foundation, he was able to have Deanna Sartor and her children flown from Colorado Springs to Marion for some special events this weekend.
“As the family is alone in Colorado, we are flying the four of them back here to sponsor some events for the family as well as allow them to celebrate a Christmas with Deanna’s brother in Atlanta,” said Burgin.
J.P. Gonzales is an active duty Green Beret who served alongside Sartor and considered him a mentor. For this trip, Gonzales and his family agreed to be escorts for the Sartor family.
The Sartor family and the Gonzales family are enjoying lodging and baseball facilities at Big League Camp. Burgin is the uncle of Jennifer Whitson, who is the wife of Big League Camp co-owner Dennis Whitson.
In addition to the camping and baseball fun, Gonzales and the Sartor children are enjoying bear hunting in the mountains of McDowell County. Stryder Sartor had said that going on a bear hunting trip has been a dream of his. Local bear hunters came out in force to help him realize this dream.
The family came here Wednesday night from Colorado and started hunting Thursday morning.
“Stryder came home last night and went on and on about all the hunters who showed up to help him,” said his mother Deanna.
On Friday, Grace Sartor also went on a bear hunt. She was able to tree a bear in the woods of McDowell on a nice sunny day.
While the Sartor children and Gonzales were on their hunt, their mother Deanna, Larry Burgin, Dennis Whitson and Andrea Gonzales, J.P.’s wife, and her young children all enjoyed a nice lunch at Bruce’s Fabulous Foods in downtown Marion. Bruce Brown and wife Barbara Jean, owners of Bruce's Fabulous Foods, have provided evening meals for the Sartor family and the Gonzales family during their weekend stay here.
“They are feeling the love and the hometown values here,” said Whitson to The McDowell News. “They have really felt the Southern hospitality and love and support from Marion.”
This event for the family of a Green Beret who gave his life for our country could not have happened without the help of local people like Big League Camp (who provided the lodging and entertainment activities and help organize the local participants), Bruce’s Fabulous Foods for providing the evening meals, Jason Allison with Lake James Outdoors for arranging and guiding the bear hunting, Tim Holtzclaw with Arizona Pawn & Gun, who arranged ammunition, and Dink’s Taxidermy.
“Local citizens’ involvement made this possible,” said Whitson on Friday. “The family members have killed two bears in the first two days and will be hunting again tomorrow. We strive to help make memories for this family and other veterans that have served our country.”
“I think it’s extraordinary for complete strangers to come together and provide this opportunity for the kids,” said Deanna Sartor.
J.P. Gonzales and his wife Andrea are now stationed at Fort Bragg. Their young children are Ava, who is almost 2 years old; Jantsen, who is 3 years old; and Jennings, who is only 4 months old.
“It’s really great to see all these people come together to help these kids have a once in a lifetime experience,” said Andrea Gonzales.
