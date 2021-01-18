Emergency services and public health book, administer COVID-19 vaccines in McDowell

McDowell Emergency Services and Foothills Health District continue to work diligently to ensure that everyone who is eligible and wants a COVID-19 vaccine can receive one.
For the last two weeks, Emergency Services and Public Health have operated a vaccine hotline, which allows McDowell County residents and anyone else seeking the vaccine to book an appointment for their vaccination.
As much as both agencies would like to focus solely on those living in McDowell, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services requires counties to administer vaccines regardless of a person’s home address.
Since opening the hotline two weeks ago, 5,310 appointments have been booked for vaccine shot one and shot two. Almost half of those, or 2,476 appointments for vaccine shot one and shot one, were made on Friday following Gov. Roy Cooper’s announcement that those 65 and older could begin receiving the vaccine, according to a news release.
“On Friday, the Vaccine Call Center was inundated with calls from as far away as Raleigh as individuals heard about McDowell's drive-thru setup,” said Emergency Services Director William Kehler. “Emergency Services is doing everything possible to expand and improve the call center platform.”
Emergency Services hopes that once the new call center platform is launched, it will shorten wait times for those calling and better serve those wanting a vaccine.
Individuals 65 and older and healthcare workers who would like to avoid waiting on the phone can pre-register for the COVID-19 vaccine at mcdowellem.com. Those that pre-register will receive a call back from staff to book their COVID-19 vaccine when vaccine is available and if they meet eligibility criteria for the vaccination.
In addition to booking vaccine appointments, Emergency Services and Public Health have also begun to administer the vaccine to those in phase 1b of vaccinations, which is anyone 65 and older.
More than 30 personnel from Public Health, EMS, Emergency Management, 911, U.S. Forest Service, Glenwood Fire Department, McDowell Sheriff's Office, Centro Unido Latino-Americano and other community volunteers worked all day in frigid temperatures on Friday and Saturday to vaccinate citizens, according to the news release.
This combination of personnel will continue to vaccinate those scheduled for their COVID-19 vaccine in the coming weeks. Emergency Services and Public Health have made it their goal to ensure that everyone who wants a vaccine can receive one when it is their turn. A total of 1,040 individuals have been vaccinated as of Saturday afternoon.
Vaccine supplies remain extremely limited with McDowell County. Emergency Services and Public Health staff are working around the clock seven days a week to ensure vaccines are rolled out as quickly and efficiently as possible.