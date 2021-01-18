Emergency services and public health book, administer COVID-19 vaccines in McDowell

McDowell Emergency Services and Foothills Health District continue to work diligently to ensure that everyone who is eligible and wants a COVID-19 vaccine can receive one.

For the last two weeks, Emergency Services and Public Health have operated a vaccine hotline, which allows McDowell County residents and anyone else seeking the vaccine to book an appointment for their vaccination.

As much as both agencies would like to focus solely on those living in McDowell, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services requires counties to administer vaccines regardless of a person’s home address.

Since opening the hotline two weeks ago, 5,310 appointments have been booked for vaccine shot one and shot two. Almost half of those, or 2,476 appointments for vaccine shot one and shot one, were made on Friday following Gov. Roy Cooper’s announcement that those 65 and older could begin receiving the vaccine, according to a news release.

“On Friday, the Vaccine Call Center was inundated with calls from as far away as Raleigh as individuals heard about McDowell's drive-thru setup,” said Emergency Services Director William Kehler. “Emergency Services is doing everything possible to expand and improve the call center platform.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}