Madison Cawthorn wins GOP second primary for the 11th Congressional District (copy)

Republican voters in the 11th Congressional District picked 24-year-old political newcomer Madison Cawthorn as their choice to face Democrat Moe Davis in November.
Cawthorn, a Henderson County Republican, scored a decisive victory over Lynda Bennett, who had the backing of President Donald Trump. Cawthorn received 30,444 votes (65.8 percent) to Bennett’s 15,086 (34.2 percent).
In the early March primary, GOP voters across the 11th Congressional District had 12 candidates to choose from during the race for the U.S. House of Representatives. Bennett, finished first in the Republican primary for the U.S. House seat with 20,510 votes or 22.72%. Cawthorn placed second with 18,418 votes or 20.4%. Jim Davis of Franklin came in third with 17,400 votes or 19.27%.
That set up Tuesday’s second primary, a race that saw drastically different results for Cawthorn.
Bennett, a Haywood County real estate owner, had received the president’s support on Twitter and an endorsement of White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, who previously held the seat.
The turnout Tuesday was slightly over 12 percent district wide.
In McDowell, Cawthorn received 1,681 votes (67.11 percent) to Bennett’s 824 (32.9).
“Tonight, the voters of the 11th district of North Carolina said they’re ready for a new generation of leadership in Washington,” Cawthorn said in a written statement. ?You turned our message of hope, opportunity and freedom into a movement. While the far left is lighting our cities on fire, we are lifting the light of liberty. Nancy Pelosi and Joe Biden may not be able to control where the Democrats are going but, together, we can.”