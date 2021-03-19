What the CCP program at McDowell Tech did for me

It’s hard to get folks to agree on much of anything these days, but we’ve found one thing that everyone seems to agree on: Free tuition and the chance to get a jump start on college credits when you enroll in the Career and College Promise (CCP) Program at McDowell Tech are two of the best things since sliced bread. Those things rank right up there with apple pie, hugs from grandma and presents from Santa Claus.

Zoe Miller is one of those people who sings the praises of the CCP program, which allows high school students to take free college classes while they are still in high school. Zoe simultaneously took classes at McDowell Tech while she was a student at McDowell High and earned enough college credits before she graduated high school that she was able to enter a four-year university after graduation without having to take electives.

“I loved being able to skip all of those electives and go straight into my degree program. More than that, my parents and I saved a ton of money since I didn’t have to pay tuition at McDowell Tech like I normally would have in college,” she said.

Miller will complete her Bachelor of Science in Business Administration this spring from Western Carolina University with a concentration in Entrepreneurship and will enter a master’s degree program in Accounting at N.C. State University this fall.