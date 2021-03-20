MTCC offers Career and College Promise program

There are a few rare and exceptional situations in which high school students below the 11th grade may be considered for admission to the program, but criteria for such admissions is rigorous.

Students who apply to the program identify a career goal, such as nursing, engineering, teaching, or any other number of professions. Based on the career goals a student has identified, career coaches from McDowell Tech work with students to identify “Career Pathways” that align with their career goals.

A student interested in business administration, for example, might choose from one of three business administration programs, or a student in nursing might choose a nursing assistant pathway. Other students may be directed to a college transfer pathway for credits that would transfer to a four-year college in non-vocational program areas.

If accepted, students then register for and attend regular college classes identified and approved in their chosen pathway and earn regular college credits — all while still in high school. And the best part? There is no tuition for these classes.