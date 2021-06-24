McDowell Virtual Academy is open for enrollment. Information sessions coming soon.

“The timing felt right to give this option to our students and families who may need a virtual environment due to family schedules, health issues, and other factors,” said McDowell County Superintendent Mark Garrett, “as well as for those students who have thrived under the remote model that we had in place this past school year. We do want students and parents to make an informed choice and not just simply sign up for the virtual experience because it seems easier or because they think it lets them sleep in every morning, as this will not be the case.”