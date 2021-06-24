McDowell Virtual Academy is open for enrollment. Information sessions coming soon.

Recent school years have brought many changes for students and staff. One major change for 2021-2022 is the new McDowell County Virtual Academy opening this coming school year.
The Virtual Academy is a new online school designed to offer an online learning option for students and families seeking an alternative to the face-to-face school model and for families who are not enrolled in McDowell County Schools. It will give this segment of the population a school choice that offers the flexibility that a traditional school model does not provide.
The Virtual Academy is open to any student living in McDowell County. This includes students currently enrolled in McDowell County Schools (MCS) or school-aged McDowell County residents who would like to join MCS.
The Academy will have a home base at the Lukin Street facility and will be share a location with Foothills Community School as part of the new MCS Discovery Center Campus.
The thought of a Virtual Academy had been discussed before COVID-19, but the pandemic was the final catalyst to bring the idea to fruition, school officials said.
The McDowell County Schools looked for ideas from other North Carolina school districts who offered full virtual options for their students. They did wish to create more of a personalized experience by offering some face-to-face and small group instructional opportunities as well, rather than just strictly working in front of a computer.
“The timing felt right to give this option to our students and families who may need a virtual environment due to family schedules, health issues, and other factors,” said McDowell County Superintendent Mark Garrett, “as well as for those students who have thrived under the remote model that we had in place this past school year. We do want students and parents to make an informed choice and not just simply sign up for the virtual experience because it seems easier or because they think it lets them sleep in every morning, as this will not be the case.”
There will be two parent information sessions on Wednesday, June 30 at 5 p.m. at East McDowell Middle School Auditorium and Tuesday July, 13 at 5 p.m. at West McDowell Middle School.
The Virtual Academy is currently open for enrollment, visit www.mcdowell.k12.nc.us or contact Rodney Slagle at rodney.slagle@mcdowell.k12.nc.us for more information.