McDowell County Board of Education will hold its monthly board meeting for July on Monday July 10 at 6 p.m. at the District Office board room on 334 South Main Street in Marion.

Monday’s meeting will be the first monthly board meeting for new superintendent Dr. Tracy Grit, who officially took over on July 1 replacing interim superintendent Brian Oliver who served the prior year . After the meeting officially opens, Grit will be first on the agenda to make some remarks. That will be followed by the welcoming of Mary Ann Basney by the board as the teacher representative for the upcoming school year. Basney, a teacher at East McDowell Middle School was named Teacher of the Year by McDowell County Schools last spring.

That will then be followed by public comment session for anyone who has signed up to speak in front of the board. Under unfinished business Brian Oliver will provide an update on the McDowell High School tennis court and multi-purpose field project.

That will be followed by new business items that include a resolution by the board on House Bill 823 known as the “Choose Your School Legislation” which is centered around a private school voucher bill that was passed by the North Carolina House of Representatives. Other new items involve local funding update, board reports and NCSBA Board Meeting Report by chairman Terry English. The meeting will conclude with the approval of consent agenda and a closed session to address personnel considerations.

All McDowell County Board of Education meetings can be viewed on YouTube at the following address: https://www.youtube.com/@mcdowell590