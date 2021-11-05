McDowell Board of Education meets Monday

The McDowell County Board of Education will meet on Monday at the boardroom of the Central Office to discuss ongoing projects and take action on several items.

The meeting will begin with Superintendent Mark Garrett’s administrative reports. Next will be staff recognition and the report from the teacher representative. The board will hear any public comments.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

During unfinished business, Garrett will give a county COVID-19 update, and the board will then vote on the standing mask mandate policy as required each month by law.

Under new business, the board will vote on two items: an employee retention bonus and the McDowell County Schools Strategic Plan. They will also discuss phase III of the athletic facilities project and board members will give their reports.

A closed session is requested for personnel considerations.

The meeting will be held in person, phone-in and via Zoom. To get the link, visit www.mcdowell.k12.nc.us.