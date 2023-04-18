At the beginning of Monday night’s meeting, McDowell County Board of Education members set aside 30 minutes for public comment and input on the search for a new superintendent.

They didn’t need them.

Only one person, David Patenaude, signed up to address the board on that topic, briefly bringing up the hiring of former Superintendent Gerri Martin in 2012, which he called a “terrible mistake.” He said he hoped the current board would go through a more thorough vetting process.

The rest of the crowded board room was there to talk about an item removed from the agenda last week – diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) training for board members and key administrators. A proposal heard in March to hire the N.C.-based firm Dream Builders for $24,000 a year with the option for additional years was dropped without a vote after public outcry.

Board Chair Terry English said in a statement last week the board would opt for additional legal training instead.

Still, a group opposing DEI was there Monday to speak during the second public comment session following the brief superintendent discussion.

Individual speakers were given three minutes and those representing a group were offered five.

Bonnie Childers, who comes from a family of educators and said she was speaking for a group, emphasized that the people of McDowell “will not allow biological males in our girls restrooms and locker rooms. We will not allow new biological males to destroy our girls sports. We will not allow the mutilation or sexualization of little kids.”

Childers said DEI was a form of “Marxist indoctrination.”

“We're living in a world where equity and equality have gotten mixed up. And I don't think that's by accident,” she said. “In this country our Constitution and Bill of Rights guarantees everyone equal opportunity, not a guarantee of equal outcome.”

Eight more speakers followed, nearly all lambasting DEI. You can view the meeting in its entirety on YouTube by clicking here. The DEI discussion begins at the 55:06 time stamp.

Only one speaker talked in favor of DEI, sixth-grade teacher Taylor White.

“My students deserve to see their whole self represented in their academic resources,” she said. “Their whole self includes not only their cultural, ethnic, religious or extracurricular identity, but they should also be able to see their own family dynamic in these resources as well.”

After the public comment session, a large portion of the crowd left, and other school business was done in front of mostly empty chairs.

Board member Beth Silver, speaking about the Head Start program during board reports, said she wished the groups would have stayed for all of the meeting.

“I'm always disappointed when we have a full house and then people leave before we're able to just brag on our people,” she said. “So that's the message I'd first like to get out, because we're doing so much more better in this system. And I'd love for people to stick around in here when we do our board reports. That's an editorial comment, but that's my right.”