Early voting for 2020 general election begins Thursday

The early voting for the 2020 general election in North Carolina starts Thursday, and local voters can cast their ballots in Marion and Old Fort.

The early, or one-stop, voting period will take place from Thursday, Oct. 15, through Saturday, Oct. 31. The early voting will take place at 2458 N.C. 226 Marion and at the Rockett Building at 55 E. Main St. in Old Fort.

On Thursday and Friday, the early voting will last from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. From Monday, Oct. 19 through Friday, Oct. 23, the early voting will last from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. From Monday, Oct. 26 through Friday, Oct. 30, the early voting will last from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. On Saturday, Oct. 17 and Saturday, Oct. 24, the early voting will last from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31 will be the last day of the early voting period, and it will last from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.