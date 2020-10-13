Early voting for 2020 general election begins Thursday

The early voting for the 2020 general election in North Carolina starts Thursday, and local voters can cast their ballots in Marion and Old Fort.
The early, or one-stop, voting period will take place from Thursday, Oct. 15, through Saturday, Oct. 31. The early voting will take place at 2458 N.C. 226 Marion and at the Rockett Building at 55 E. Main St. in Old Fort.
On Thursday and Friday, the early voting will last from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. From Monday, Oct. 19 through Friday, Oct. 23, the early voting will last from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. From Monday, Oct. 26 through Friday, Oct. 30, the early voting will last from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. On Saturday, Oct. 17 and Saturday, Oct. 24, the early voting will last from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31 will be the last day of the early voting period, and it will last from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
During early voting at both locations, COVID-19 precautions will be taken. Voters will be asked to use hand sanitizer when they arrive. Election workers will wear face masks, face shields and gloves. Masks will be provided for voters, if they want one. The voting booths will be disinfected between each voter, and individual one-time use pens will be given to each voter. The facilities will be sprayed and disinfected every evening once one-stop closes, and social distancing will be closely monitored. There will be Plexiglas shields for protection of the voters and the poll workers, election officials said previously.
Similar measures will be in effect on Election Day, Nov. 3, at all 17 precincts in McDowell County.
Here in McDowell County, voters will cast their ballots for the Board of Education seats up for election this year. They will also choose their next members of the N.C. House of Representatives and N.C. Senate.
The two seats on the McDowell County Commission and the Register of Deeds office will be on the ballot, even though those races were previously decided in the Republican primary.
Local voters will also make their choices for the U.S. House of Representatives, the U.S. Senate, the governor’s office, a variety of statewide offices and the presidential race.
For further information, contact the McDowell Board of Elections office at 659-0834.
