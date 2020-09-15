Duke lowering lake levels due to rain from hurricane

Heavy rain from Hurricane Sally is forecast across the Carolinas this week, which will result in higher lake and river levels across the Nantahala, Catawba, Yadkin and Keowee-Toxaway river basins.
To prepare for the storm, Duke Energy is lowering lake levels by aggressively moving water through these river systems.
Lake residents should prepare for possible flooding conditions and closely monitor lake levels. High water conditions can create navigational hazards.
“We urge people living along lakes and rivers or in flood-prone areas to use caution, follow directions from emergency managers, pay close attention to changing weather and streamflow conditions and stay ,” Duke said in a news release.
Find real-time updates on:
• Duke Energy’s webpage: duke-energy.com/lakes
• Duke Energy’s lake services phone line: 800.829.5253
• Duke Energy’s free Lake View app (downloadable from your cell phone app store)
"Sally will be a 2 on the AccuWeather RealImpact Scale for Hurricanes, not only from storm surge flooding along the central Gulf Coast, but also the risk from excessive rainfall across the interior Southeast states," according to AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Adam Douty.
The AccuWeather RealImpact Scale for Hurricanes is a 6-point scale with ratings of less than one and 1 to 5 that was introduced by AccuWeather in 2019 to rate tropical systems based on multiple impacts, rather than just wind, like the Saffir-Simpson Wind Scale does.
A repeat of the magnitude of Harvey's flooding in 2017 is not anticipated, but Sally's forward motion will remain slow following a pause along the central Gulf Coast. Sally will unload excessive rainfall on portions of southeastern Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia, the Florida Panhandle and the Carolinas as it takes a slow, curved northeastward path through the end of the week.
Harvey deposited up to 61 inches of rain in southeastern Texas over a several-day period during late August to early September and claimed the lives of more than 100 people.
Hurricane Ivan, in 2004, was the last hurricane to make landfall in Alabama. The powerful storm made landfall as a major, Category 3 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson scale, but was designated as a 4 on the AccuWeather RealImpact™ Scale for Hurricanes. Ivan is one of only three hurricanes to make landfall in Alabama during the past 31 years, following Hurricane Danny in 1997 and Hurricane Frederic in 1979.
