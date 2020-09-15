Duke lowering lake levels due to rain from hurricane

The AccuWeather RealImpact Scale for Hurricanes is a 6-point scale with ratings of less than one and 1 to 5 that was introduced by AccuWeather in 2019 to rate tropical systems based on multiple impacts, rather than just wind, like the Saffir-Simpson Wind Scale does.

A repeat of the magnitude of Harvey's flooding in 2017 is not anticipated, but Sally's forward motion will remain slow following a pause along the central Gulf Coast. Sally will unload excessive rainfall on portions of southeastern Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia, the Florida Panhandle and the Carolinas as it takes a slow, curved northeastward path through the end of the week.

Harvey deposited up to 61 inches of rain in southeastern Texas over a several-day period during late August to early September and claimed the lives of more than 100 people.

Hurricane Ivan, in 2004, was the last hurricane to make landfall in Alabama. The powerful storm made landfall as a major, Category 3 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson scale, but was designated as a 4 on the AccuWeather RealImpact™ Scale for Hurricanes. Ivan is one of only three hurricanes to make landfall in Alabama during the past 31 years, following Hurricane Danny in 1997 and Hurricane Frederic in 1979.