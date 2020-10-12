Duke Energy lineworker from Marion deployed to Louisiana after overcoming cancer

Manick was well enough to come back to work in August 2019, but out-of-state storm trips weren’t possible with weekly doctor appointments. This storm deployment is part of a return to normal for Manick, but it’s also a chance to support his teammates and the thousands who are without power.

“I am thankful,” he said, “that I am healthy enough to do it.”

After hearing he was cancer free, he celebrated with his family for a couple hours before telling his Duke Energy teammates the good news over a group text.

Shortly after, he was offered a chance to deploy, and he started packing.

He and his teammate Tyler Nickols were working in Lake Charles, Louisiana, helping the local utility restore power to its customers. Hundreds of thousands across the state were without power and neighborhoods were demolished. Manick said it’s the worst damage he has seen. When Delta made landfall as a category 2 hurricane on Friday, Oct. 9, it further damaged the area, which was still recovering from Hurricane Laura in August. He was working with a local crew lead who has been on the job 16 hours a day for month since Laura hit and still doesn’t have power at his own house.

Being able to help, he said, is the best part of being a lineworker. And as he works to restore normalcy for them, he knows he’s restoring it for himself, too.