Doug Gouge to hold book-signing for his first published work

For seven years, Doug Gouge has been at the McDowell Senior Center to help local veterans get the services and benefits they need. Before that, he had a 31-year career in the public school system.
Now, he can add becoming a published author to his list of accomplishments.
Gouge, 65, has written and released his first book “Waylaid: A Front Porch Tale.” It is a work inspired by the homespun tales he heard at family gatherings. In particular, the book is loosely based on a tale Gouge’s grandfather Zedie told him nearly 50 years ago. At the age of 18, Gouge lived with his grandfather during the summer of 1973, and that was quite a change from the Air Force bases that he had known as a boy.
While staying with his grandfather, Gouge heard a story about a double murder that had happened many years before. Gouge’s grandfather Zedie talked about how his grandfather and his uncle were murdered in the Mitchell County community of Poplar sometime back in the early 1900s.
That story and the research Gouge and his family did to uncover the true details inspired this work. “Waylaid” is a novel inspired by this incident and it contains themes of redemption, innocence and hope.
“Set in Western North Carolina, the story tells of a young boy privy to a shared secret of abuse and deceit that leads to a broken marriage,” states Gouge’s Web site. “The tale contrasts past with the present in remote mountain venues, textile mill villages, and small town North Carolina as it blends together to create a story that struggles to be retold by an aging man who longs for forgiveness from an act he did not commit.”
The book also describes how many mountain families left their farms in the Southern Appalachians and went to work in manufacturing in towns like Marion.
“There’s not a whole lot written about that time when people came off the mountains and came to work in the textile mills and furniture plants,” said Gouge.
Gouge earned an undergraduate degree in English from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro and a Master’s degree in school guidance and counseling from Western Carolina University. His degree in English from UNCG gave him the motivation to become a writer himself.
“I always in the back of my mind had the idea of writing a book,” he said. “The easy write would be to tap into your family lineage and heritage.”
He’s always had a fascination with Southern writers and the Southern art of storytelling.
“Part of what we are missing in this society is the oral tradition,” he said. “So much of it is an art form.”
Gouge worked on his 292-page book over a period of more than 10 years. He appreciates the assistance and advice from Marion attorney and Mayor Steve Little, who is also a published author. Brian Johnston of Master’s Hand was another valuable mentor. George Green created the cover art for “Waylaid.”
Gouge will hold a book signing event at 4 p.m. Saturday at the Mountain Gateway Museum in Old Fort. The book signing will be held either on the museum’s back porch or amphitheater because of COVID-19 restrictions.
Within two months, Gouge will retire from his position as the county’s veterans services officer. He is looking forward to having more time for traveling, golfing and writing. He intends to write more novels and he’s also written poems and children’s books.
