Doug Gouge to hold book-signing for his first published work

For seven years, Doug Gouge has been at the McDowell Senior Center to help local veterans get the services and benefits they need. Before that, he had a 31-year career in the public school system.

Now, he can add becoming a published author to his list of accomplishments.

Gouge, 65, has written and released his first book “Waylaid: A Front Porch Tale.” It is a work inspired by the homespun tales he heard at family gatherings. In particular, the book is loosely based on a tale Gouge’s grandfather Zedie told him nearly 50 years ago. At the age of 18, Gouge lived with his grandfather during the summer of 1973, and that was quite a change from the Air Force bases that he had known as a boy.

While staying with his grandfather, Gouge heard a story about a double murder that had happened many years before. Gouge’s grandfather Zedie talked about how his grandfather and his uncle were murdered in the Mitchell County community of Poplar sometime back in the early 1900s.

That story and the research Gouge and his family did to uncover the true details inspired this work. “Waylaid” is a novel inspired by this incident and it contains themes of redemption, innocence and hope.