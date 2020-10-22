Dollar General in Marion relocates to new store

Dollar General announces its newly relocated store at 1610 N. Main St. in Marion is now open.

The new store on North Main Street, also known as the five lane, replaces the old location at the Marion City Square.

The new store will continue to provide customers with the same value and convenience they have come to rely on, just in a different location, according to a news release from Dollar General.

“Dollar General stores are proud to provide area residents with a convenient store to purchase household essentials including food, cleaning supplies, paper products, over-the-counter medicines, hygiene products, baby items and more through its mission of Serving Others,” reads the news release. “With approximately 75% of the American population within five miles of a Dollar General, the company is committed to remaining open and in-stock to provide customers and communities with an affordable and convenient retail option during these unprecedented times.”

McDowell County has nine Dollar General stores. Marion has two, the new one on the five lane and the other on East Court Street, and Old Fort has one on its Main Street. The communities of Dysartsville, Nebo, North Cove, Pleasant Gardens, Glenwood and Sugar Hill/Montford Cove each have a Dollar General.