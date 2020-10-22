Dollar General in Marion relocates to new store

Dollar General announces its newly relocated store at 1610 N. Main St. in Marion is now open.
The new store on North Main Street, also known as the five lane, replaces the old location at the Marion City Square.
The new store will continue to provide customers with the same value and convenience they have come to rely on, just in a different location, according to a news release from Dollar General.
“Dollar General stores are proud to provide area residents with a convenient store to purchase household essentials including food, cleaning supplies, paper products, over-the-counter medicines, hygiene products, baby items and more through its mission of Serving Others,” reads the news release. “With approximately 75% of the American population within five miles of a Dollar General, the company is committed to remaining open and in-stock to provide customers and communities with an affordable and convenient retail option during these unprecedented times.”
McDowell County has nine Dollar General stores. Marion has two, the new one on the five lane and the other on East Court Street, and Old Fort has one on its Main Street. The communities of Dysartsville, Nebo, North Cove, Pleasant Gardens, Glenwood and Sugar Hill/Montford Cove each have a Dollar General.
“Dollar General gives its customers more than everyday low prices on basic merchandise,” reads the news release. “Dollar General is deeply involved in the communities it serves and is an ardent supporter of literacy and education.”
At the cash register of every Dollar General store, customers interested in learning how to read, speak English or prepare for their high school equivalency test can pick up a brochure with a postage-paid reply card that can be mailed in for a referral to a local organization that offers free literacy services.
Since its inception in 1993, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation has awarded more than $182 million in grants to nonprofit organizations, helping more than 11 million individuals take their first steps toward literacy or continued education, according to the news release.
For more information about the Dollar General Literacy Foundation and its grant programs, visit www.dgliteracy.com.
